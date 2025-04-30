Mariah Carey's twins Moroccan and Monroe celebrate 14th birthday with unexpected activity

Mariah Carey's teenage twins Moroccan and Monroe turned 14 and shocked their dad, Nick Cannon, with how they chose to celebrate their big day.

The TV personality took to Instagram to send birthday wishes to his eldest children, revealing that they were "too cool" for a regular party and instead requested a day out at the escape room.

Birthday bash

"Happy Birthday to my Firstborns! 14 years old!!! Somebody slow this thing down!!! Please!!!" Nick captioned the post, which featured a video of their escape room shenanigans. "They didn't even want a birthday party!! They said they are too cool for that! LOL."

"So instead they had the entire @thebasementescaperoom experience all to themselves and they had a blast!! Scary and mindblowing to say the least but Roc & Roe and their friends loved it! And they let the old man tag along as a chaperone!" he quipped.

"I love you guys with everything I got and beyond!! Here's to another trip around the Sun!”

The art of co-parenting

© Getty The pair welcomed their twins in 2011

Nick, who married the Grammy winner in 2008, welcomed the twins with her in April 2011; they went on to announce their split in 2014 after six years of marriage.

In the years since, they have maintained a close friendship for the sake of Moroccan and Monroe, and have perfected the art of co-parenting.

"They're a lot, but they give me so much love in return. I wouldn't be the same person without them," Mariah told People of her children.

© Instagram Moroccan and Monroe are the eldest of Nick's 12 children

"I think Nick and I have done pretty well in co-parenting, staying friends with each other so that we can talk."

Nick is a busy dad of 12, with the twins being his eldest children. He then had his sons Golden and Rise and daughter Powerful with Brittany Bell. Following this, he welcomed twins Zion and Zillion and daughter Beautiful with Abby De La Rosa.

Next came his son Legendary with Bre Tiesi, and his daughter Onyx with LaNisha Cole. Finally, he welcomed his son Zen and daughter Halo with Alyssa Scott. Tragically, Zen passed away as an infant after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

Time flies

© Getty Images The twins have showcased their talents onstage in the past

While he is spread thin trying to spend time with all of his children, the 44-year-old is close with the twins and revealed how he was still coming to terms with the pair entering their teenage years.

"It's crazy, man...I remember that age like it was yesterday," he told People. "Then you think in five more years they'll be college students and adults, and it's like, 'Whoa. Wow.' Time flies like crazy."

"You scroll through your iPhone and they send you those photos like, 'This was three years ago today,' and you are like, 'Yo, I thought that was last week,'" he joked. "You just see the growth just right before your eyes."

Mariah and Nick's kids are budding stars just like their parents; Monroe took to the stage with her mom in 2017 to sing "Always Be My Baby", while Moroccan joined the 56-year-old in 2023 to rap along to "Here Comes Santa Claus" onstage.

To learn more about the twins' close relationship with Nick, see below...