Faith Hill shares rare personal glimpse of Tim McGraw like never before on 57th birthday

Happy birthday Tim McGraw! The country music legend turns 57 today, May 1st, and while he's rocking out in sold out arenas worldwide currently on the Standing Room Only tour, his family is keeping him top of mind.

Fellow musician and wife of 28 years Faith Hill took to Instagram to share a rare personal post in celebration of her husband and his inner youthful spirit.

Take a look at the incredibly entertaining behind-the-scenes video of Tim that Faith shared on her social media in honor of his special day below…

She penned a loving tribute alongside the clip, even mentioning his mother Betty, writing: "Thank GOD and Betty you were born 57 years ago this very day. Happy Birthday!!!!!!!!"

Faith dedicated the hilarious clip to his legions of fans, adding: "To Tim's fans, a rare glimpse into the life of a grown man living his inner young boy. I thought you would love this. I laughed so hard when I saw it. Tim's team put this together and allowed me to use it….the perks of being Mrs. McGraw!!!!!!"

She continued: "It's been fun seeing you all out on the road. Me as a fan, same as you, watching this man and his master class when it comes to electrifying the stage and knowing that only comes from the audience. It is a sight to behold, truly. Thank you all. To my one and only…Love you, Wife."

© Robby Klein Happy 57th birthday, Tim McGraw!

The gushing tribute received nothing but love from fans, with even close family friend Rita Wilson replying: "Happy Birthday Tim!!!! You always bring the fun no matter where you are. We love you!" and many others saying he aged like "fine wine."

Tim and Faith have consistently shown that they're one of the most rock solid couples in the entertainment industry, keeping many personal details of their lives out of the spotlight while continuing to shower praise on each other.

© Getty Images Faith paid special tribute to her husband of 28 years, sharing a look at his "inner young boy"

In an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Tim credited his 1883 co-star for saving his life and his career, saying: "I guarantee you, had I not gotten married to Faith at 29 years old, A, I probably would've ran my career into the ground and B, I would've died already with my career in the ground – one or the other, it wouldn't have ever been where it's at now."

He specifically cited her influence in helping him embrace sobriety, with Tim having been sober since 2008, mainly for Faith and their three daughters, Gracie, Maggie, and Audrey, all of whom have musical chops like their parents and are now living in different parts of the country.

© Getty Images "Me as a fan, same as you, watching this man and his master class when it comes to electrifying the stage and knowing that only comes from the audience."

"Well, I don't know if the maturity's occurred yet," he recalled. "But she put up with it for a while because I was pretty sneaky about it for a while."

© Getty Images The couple are the parents of three adult daughters

"But it was just overdoing stuff, and then I think when the kids got old enough that they could notice things is when she finally said, 'You've got to figure this out.'"

