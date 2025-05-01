Tim McGraw's wild body transformation following brutal advice from daughters

Tim McGraw rang in his 58th birthday on Thursday and was likely surrounded by his wife, Faith Hill, and their three daughters – Gracie, Maggie, and Audrey – for a heartfelt family celebration.

He may now be in his late fifties, but the country music star’s chiseled physique tells a different story. Tim’s sculpted stature is the result of a dramatic body transformation that began when he traded junk food for a disciplined fitness regime and clean eating lifestyle.

© Getty Images Tim McGraw has a ripped physique

HELLO! takes a closer look at what sparked Tim’s fitness journey – from his transition into weightlifting to the unwavering support of his family along the way.

© Instagram Tim showed off his impressive physique

Tim's transformation journey

© John Shearer Tim's daughters In 2009, the star took his daughters to watch a film at the cinema where the trailer for the movie Four Christmases was screened. "My face popped up on the screen and my oldest daughter looked at it with her eyes really wide. And she looked at me and said, 'Geez, Dad, you really need to do something'," Time told Forbes. The actor decided to listen to his daughter Gracie's honest advice and head to the gym the next day.

© Dia Dipasupil Alcohol consumption During an interview with People in 2013, Tim revealed that his team began to get concerned over the amount of whisky he was having on a daily basis. "I drank a lot from my point of view, and I needed to stop," he shared. "I felt quitting was something I needed to do. I didn't have any moral high ground with my kids in the long run ... It was to the point where I felt it was negatively affecting my relationships and getting in the way of things I wanted to accomplish in life." Tim decided to dedicate two hours every day to hitting the gym – and his toned transformation soon became evident. "Working out is a great way to go out on stage. When I hit the stage, my adrenaline is going and I'm ready," he added.

© Robby Klein Fitness club In order to spread awareness around men's health, the star co-founded his very own gym in 2019. Tim teamed up with Snap Fitness to launch a flagship club called TRUMAV Fitness, in Nashville. "Physical fitness is something I value — it can help you live your best life. Working out becomes a habit when it's an easy part of everyday life, and that's why I'm partnering with Snap Fitness. These gyms will help folks who are short on time find their fit. They're encouraging communities that support people who are working toward their own fitness goals," read the press statement. "I wanted to find something that really took what we did on the road, how we worked out on the road, and I guess the principles that we have for preparing ourselves for a show, we wanted to take that into a gym," Tim told Forbes.

Diet Tim's dramatic transformation was not without a major change to his eating habits. "It's almost anti-country singers, but one of my favorite things is a kale salad (with) all kinds of things in it: walnuts, pumpkin seeds, parmesan cheese, olive oil, lemon," he shared in an interview with New York Daily News.

