Penny Lancaster shares stunning photo of adorable new family members

Penny Lancaster has a sprawling home in the Essex countryside and on Tuesday, the Loose Women star shared a glorious photo from what appeared to be her lavish abode.

Taking to her Instagram account, Penny, 54, shared a beautiful snap of cherry blossom petals covering a plush green lawn. Standing on top were three adorable pups, two were Penny's adorable new puppies, Rory and Tiger, and the third her dog Lily.

"I love pink," Penny captioned the candid snap which also showed off her fabulous leopard print leggings and stylish grey trainers.

Penny shared the beautiful snap featuring her new family members

New family members

Penny welcomed her adorable pups last month with a photo of the doggy-do basking in the sunshine with their proud new owner.

"Puppy love Rory, Tiger and our Lily #puppies," Penny wrote, donning a fabulously vibrant pink and turquoise striped jumper.

© Instagram Penny Lancaster posed with her two new puppies and pet pooch Lily, one month on from the sad death of her dog Bubbles

Fans completely gushed over Penny's new fury friends and took to the comments section.

"Ohhh they are sooo cute Penny, and I love the names, I’m so happy for you, congrats on the new family members," and another commenting: "Happy Easter to the new members of your family."

Heartbreaking loss

Penny announced she had welcomed the adorable puppies just one month after the heartbreaking loss of their pet dog Bubbles.

Announcing news of her pup's death, Penny wrote: "Our fur baby Bubbles. I still think you left too soon, but I'm thankful for your time. Heaven's lucky to have you and so was I."

© Instagram Bubbles (pictured left) passed away following a difficult battle with cancer

The words were written alongside a heartbreaking photograph of Bubbles with Lily taken during the last weeks of his life.

"My fur babies, my gifts from up above, my angels on earth, you warm my heart and lift my spirits. Bubbles our curly one has been diagnosed with cancer and although his recent surgery was successful, sadly it's spread.

"Our Lilly from @battersea keeps him company and never leaves his side and the two of them never leave my side. Companions for life, for as long as that life will be and I feel blessed for every moment I spend with them. #dogs #unconditionallove #friendsforlife," she wrote.