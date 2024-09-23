Rod Stewart and wife Penny Lancaster beam in rare family photo

Sir Rod Stewart and his wife Penny Lancaster have shared a rare photo of themselves posing with their beloved Labradoodle, Lily, to support a cause close to their hearts.

The power couple shared the image with Hopelessly Devoted to support the Celia Hammond Animal Trust which is a non destruction charity providing essential low cost veterinary services for sick and injured pets as well as a rescue and homing service for unwanted, abandoned and stray cats in London and the South East.

© Instagram Rod and Penny adopted Lily in 2019

In the snapshot, taken by their teenage son Alastair, rock singer Rod, 79, and model Penny, 53, are pictured posing on a perfectly manicured lawn with their rescue dog taking pride of place in the centre.

Dressed to impress, Penny looked her usual polished self in a pair of wide-leg jeans and a floaty white top while Rod donned a pair of black jeans splashed with white flecks and a smart white shirt complete with criss cross detailing.

As part of the special fundraiser, the pair also shared a personal story about their beloved canine companion.

© Instagram Sir Rod shares a close bond with his canine companion

"Lilly, our rescue dog from Battersea, came into our lives just before lockdown. She shows us her gratitude every day with her love, protection and loyalty," the couple wrote.

"She doesn't leave our sides and is the best guard dog, warning us of anyone approaching ten minutes before we know they're even close."

© Instagram Rod and Penny are proud parents to Alastair and Aiden

Rod and Penny continued: "Lilly's unconditional love is like no other. We may have rescued her, but we are so blessed to have found her."

Rod and Penny aren't the only famous faces to take part in the special fundraiser. Joining them are the likes of Texas singer Sharleen Spiteri, TV presenter Lorraine Kelly, Strictly's Claudia Winkleman and singer Joss Stone.

Signed editions of some of these images have been framed and are being auctioned off for the Hopelessly Devoted campaign in aid of animal-rescue charity, the Celia Hammond Animal Trust.

Penny and Rod welcomed their furry family member back in July 2019. At the time, the mother-of-two admitted that both she and Rod would have been open to adopting a child, but that after discussing it with their two young sons, they decided that it would be better to leave their family unit as it was.

During an appearance on Loose Women, the TV star said: "We even considered adopting, but after discussing it with the little ones, they said they love our little brood the way it is, and that there may be too much of an age gap. So we are getting a puppy instead."

Together, Penny and Rod share sons Aiden, 13, and Alastair, 18. Rod, meanwhile, is also a doting father to six other children from his previous partners: ex-girlfriend Susannah Boffey, and ex-wives Alana Stewart and Rachel Hunter.