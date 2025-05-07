Dick Van Dyke fans left emotional over major news

Dick Van Dyke is quickly approaching his milestone 100th birthday, and the legendary performer shared a sweet surprise for his legion of fans to celebrate the big day.

Dick announced via Instagram that he would be releasing his next book on November 18 ahead of his milestone birthday in December, titled 100 Rules for Living to 100: An Optimist's Guide to a Happy Life.

Words of wisdom

The memoir will detail how he has maintained his incredible energy and zest for life while approaching his tenth decade.

"As Dick Van Dyke's 100th birthday approaches, he's sharing his experiences and life lessons on growing older while keeping that inner child thriving too," read the caption, alongside a shot of the book's cover.

His fans took to the comment section to share their emotions over Dick's new project, with one writing, "You just keep making the world a better place and I am so grateful…Excited for this!!" while another added, "I adore this man so much." Another fan commented, "Cannot wait!" while a fourth wrote, "To 100 and beyond!"

© Getty Images The star will release the memoir ahead of his 100th birthday

The publisher's website delved deeper into the book's premise, sharing that the memoir would contain an "autobiographical collection of life advice, stories, and reflections on how he's maintained good health and a zest for life as he enters his tenth decade."

"Through stories from his past and present – the pivotal moments from childhood to film sets to his expansive family and finding love late in life – Dick reflects on both the joyful times and the challenges that shaped him," it read.

The Mary Poppins star is no stranger to the world of publishing, having previously written My Lucky Life In and Out of Show Business and Keep Moving: And Other Tips and Truths About Living Longer.

Approaching 100

© Getty He is incredibly spritely for his age

He continues to shock fans with how spritely and energetic he is at 99 years old, and revealed his secret to longevity on the Where Everyone Knows Your Name podcast.

"Somebody said, 'To what do you attribute your age and physical condition?'" Dick said on the show. "I said, 'I've always exercised.' Three days a week, we go to the gym, still. Three days a week."

"And I think that's why I'm not stove up like my equals," he quipped. The father of four revealed that he likes to begin with an hour-long workout, followed by laps in the pool and a hearty nap. He also enjoys incorporating stretching, sit-ups, and yoga into his routine.

© CBS Photo Archive Dick credits his wife with keeping him young

Ted Danson, Cheers actor and the podcast's host, recalled seeing Dick at the gym working out and noticed the sweet habit he picked up. "If I got there early enough, I would see you literally work out on some weight machine, and then – almost like you were doing circuit training – you would not walk to the next machine but dance," he exclaimed.

"You literally danced to the next machine and I watched that for a couple of weeks." Dick's wife, Arlene Silver, chimed in, saying: "He still does that."

Dick also credits his wife for helping to keep him young. "Having a beautiful young wife half my age to take care of me – that works! My positive attitude, I get that from my wife," he told Yahoo! Entertainment.

To learn more about how Dick stays fit as he approaches 100, watch below...