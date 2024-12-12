Dick Van Dyke's eventful week ahead of turning 99

Dick Van Dyke shows no signs of slowing down as he approaches his 99th birthday, but it certainly has not been a quiet week for the iconic actor leading up to Friday's celebrations.

In sad news for the Hollywood veteran, he was forced to evacuate his Malibu home on Tuesday in the wake of the dangerous wildfire making its way through a slew of homes in the area.

Dick was forced to leave behind one of his beloved cats, Bobo, who he said escaped as they were fleeing the encroaching fire.

Dick Van Dyke 'praying' for beloved family member after evacuating from Malibu wildfire

"Arlene and I have safely evacuated with our animals except for Bobo escaped as we were leaving," he wrote in a Facebook post.

"We're praying he'll be ok and that our community in Serra Retreat will survive these terrible fires."

He then followed up the post with a sweet video of his lost cat, an orange-striped fur ball, who is part of Dick's menagerie of pets.

© APEX / MEGA Dick's $8 million Malibu home was surrounded by wildfire

With the lows of the week have also come some highs — namely, Dick's starring role in Coldplay's latest music video for their new single, "All My Love".

Dick is center stage in the new video, which is set to release on his December 13 birthday and will celebrate the actor's long and storied career.

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin offered fans a glimpse into the making of the upcoming music video, showcasing a sweet moment between the British hit maker and the Mary Poppins star.

Dick appears in Coldplay's music video for "All My Love"

"I'm acutely aware that I could go any day now," he told Chris in the behind-the-scenes look. "But I don't know why it doesn't concern me. I'm not afraid of it. I have the feeling that I'm going to be alright."

"I think I'm one of those lucky people who got to do for a living what I would've done anyway," he said of his legacy. "When you think how lucky I am — I got to do what I do, play and act silly."

The 98-year-old danced like a true professional in the video and was then joined by his children and grandchildren for a sweet family reunion to celebrate his life.

Chris joined the 98-year-old on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Dick joined forces with Chris again on December 5 to promote the new song, appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! as spritely as ever.

"I think it's the most fun thing I've ever done. It makes me so grateful," Chris gushed as he recalled making the music video with his idol.

As for Dick's 99th birthday plans, he told Jimmy that he wants to "hide out" on the special day. "My kids will probably all come over, though," he told the talk show host excitedly.

© Tasia Wells He hopes to be surrounded by family for his 99th birthday

Most people only dream of reaching such an incredible age, yet Dick is still as energetic as ever ahead of his big day.

"What's the secret? I don't know. I have no idea," the Diagnosis Murder actor explained of his longevity.

"I still exercise. I go to the gym. I think that has something to do with it. Keep moving. I wrote a book, 'Keep moving.' The older you get, the more important it is."