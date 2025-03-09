Emma Bunton shares rare photo of tall teenage son Beau, 17

Emma Bunton was in her element when she attended Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet tour alongside her eldest son Beau, 17, over the weekend.

The Spice Girls star, 49, shared a video montage of the experience, which you can check out below, including the moment fellow pop princess Sabrina picked her out from the crowd.

WATCH: Emma Bunton gets 'arrested' at Sabrina Carpenter's tour

Looking youthful as ever in a pink T-shirt and high-waisted rhinestone jeans (very Baby Spice), the mother-of-two was watching the concert from the VIP section when the camera panned towards her.

The routine gimmick - which Sabrina has previously done with Millie Bobby Brown - sees the pint-sized singer "arrest" a guest for being "too hot" before handing them a pair of fuzzy pink handcuffs.

In amongst footage of Emma's amazing reaction to being chosen, there was a blink-and-you'll miss it moment of Beau walking into the concert, followed by a photograph of the teen alongside a friend.

Emma was caught on camera at Sabrina's pop concert

The teens were clad in Short n' Sweet tour concert merch and appeared totally engrossed in the show.

"Please, please, please Arrest me for being a fan!!! @sabrinacarpenter you were amazing!," she wrote.

While her youngest child Tate, 13, wasn't pictured, it's likely the concert was a family outing. This isn't the first time the British pop icon has taken her kids to a concert.

Emma's son Beau with a friend at Sabrina Carpenter's Short N' Sweet tour

Emma brought her offspring along to Taylor Swift's Eras tour at London's Wembley Stadium last year and they had the time of their lives.

Emma's family life

Emma shares her two children with her husband Jade Jones. The pair first fell in love in 1998, got engaged in 2011 and tied the knot in an intimate pandemic wedding in 2021.

Emma shares a 'very close' bond with Beau

The Wannabe hit-maker ensures family is at the centre of her life, previously telling HELLO!: "As a family, we are very close and I'm lucky they talk to me all the time.

"I always want to have very open conversations with them about everything, in fact, they have taught me a lot along the way."

She also echoed these sentiments while speaking to TODAY.com in February 2023. "My children are absolutely my everything. Everything changed in my life as soon as I had children," Emma explained.

Tate (left) and Beau (right) previously watched Taylor Swift's concert

And chatting to Absolutely Mama, Emma said she was loving this new phase as her kids grow into fully-fledged adults, revealing they have formed a "very close" bond.

"We love every minute of being parents, it’s always new. Every time you think you’ve got the hang of being a parent, a new stage is on the horizon, so you’re constantly adapting," she said."The beautiful thing about having older children is the conversations we can have with them now. We talk about everything, and we have a very close connection. I love our chats."