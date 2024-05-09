Emma Bunton's rare photos of towering teenage children Beau and Tate

After leaving behind her Spice Girls days, Emma Bunton settled into family life with her husband Jade Jones and two kids Beau, 16, and Tate, 13.

The singer has described herself as a fiercely protective "mama bear" who tends to maintain a high level of privacy about her teenage children, including often obscuring their faces on social media.

When asked about whether she would support her children going into the entertainment business like her and singer Jade, she told the MailOnline: "I feel very lucky that being in the industry I have learned a lot along the way.

"My mum, bless her, didn't know anything about the business but the love, support, travelling with me, that was needed," she said. "But my children no matter what industry they go in, I will protect them. I am a bit of a mama bear and I will protect them to the end."

See Emma's rare photos with Beau and Tate…

1/ 8 Birthday celebrations Emma celebrated her youngest child's birthday in May 2024 by posting photos of Tate's giant chocolate birthday cake, balloons and personalised menu. Paying tribute to the teenager, who sported long flowing hair in the photo, she wrote: "My baby is 13!!!! Strong, loving, funny and fierce. Showing us all how to be kind, understanding and truly be yourself. Tate, you’re a shining light in this world. #thebest #shesmybaby #happybirthday."

2/ 8 Family getaway The doting mum-of-two took Beau's mind off GCSEs by whisking the family away for a luxurious getaway over Easter 2023. Tate and Jade were pictured cuddling up together as the pair watched something on Jade's phone, and another saw Beau and Tate sitting underneath an enormous tree. "We are in the midst of GCSE revision for my eldest and we needed a night away," Emma wrote. "This was a dream stay @fshampshire everything we wanted and more."

3/ 8 © Instagram Proud mother As soon as the exam season was over, Emma celebrated her eldest's huge achievement by posting a photo of the pair wrapping their arms around one another. Emma looked stylish in a black dress as Beau towered over her in a black shirt and pink shorts.

4/ 8 © Instagram Family hugs Emma shared a gushing Father's Day tribute to Jade in 2023 alongside a series of family photos. One included a throwback of their younger children hugging their parents with their backs to the camera during a wholesome country walk. "The absolute best, king of dads. Thank you for being our rock @jadejonesdmg we love you so much," she wrote.

5/ 8 © Instagram Musical moment Another photo in the carousel showed Tate playing the guitar with Jade in a sweet parent-child bonding moment. The picture came as no surprise to fans since Emma has discussed her children's interest in music. "Our house is always full of music and dancing so it's pretty hard for them [Beau and Tate] not to love performing in some way but they are both into so much right now, art, sports, reading, film that it's hard to know if either of them will go into the industry," she told HELLO!.

6/ 8 © Instagram New Year's reflections Reflecting about the end of 2020, which saw the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the former Spice Girls star wrote: "Getting ready to see in the New Year at home with the family and feeling very cosy! 2020 has been a year most of us will want to forget but I wanted to say thanks to everyone that has been there to help those who have needed it most. Your dedication, strength and care is what I will remember most about this year." The intimate family gathering saw Tate and Beau cosy up to their parents on the couch for a group hug.

7/ 8 © Instagram Twinning smiles A very rare photo of Beau's face was released in 2020 as Baby Spice celebrated his 13th birthday. Grinning from ear to ear with sweeping blonde hair, Beau was Emma's double in the snap. "That smile!!!! @beaubunton___ you are the most special human being, the centre of our world! You make us so proud and teach us so much every day. Smart, funny, sensitive, affectionate and loyal! 13 today, I have a teenager," she captioned the photo.

8/ 8 © Piers Allardyce/Shutterstock Screenings and sunglasses The family of four stepped out on the red carpet for the 2018 screening of 'Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation'. They all got the memo to wear casual jeans or shorts and T-shirts, while the two kids matched their mother with their cool sunglasses.

