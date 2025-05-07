George Clooney stars in 'heartbreaking' Netflix film with star-studded cast - see first look

George Clooney is on a stellar career high after earning a Tony nomination for his role in the Broadway play Good Night, And Good Luck, and the good news keeps on coming for the father of two.

Netflix's Tudum announced that George would be starring in an upcoming film directed by Noah Baumbach, who helmed the Oscar-winning flick Marriage Story and co-wrote the smash-hit Barbie movie with his wife, Greta Gerwig.

A new direction

© Getty Images George will join Adam Sandler and Laura Dern in the new film

The veteran actor will join Adam Sandler and Laura Dern in Jay Kelly, a "heartbreaking comedy" that will have a theatrical release in November before dropping on Netflix in December. It also stars Billy Crudup, Riley Keough, Eve Hewson and Jim Broadbent.

Although not much is known about the flick, it was produced by David Heyman and Amy Pascal, who were tapped by Amazon MGM to produce the new Bond film.

The logline for Jay Kelly reads: "Everybody knows Jay Kelly…but Jay Kelly doesn't know himself." This is Noah's fourth Netflix project, following Marriage Story, White Noise and The Meyerowitz Stories.

George's incredible honor

© Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic The 64-year-old was nominated for a Tony Award

Netflix's announcement comes just days after George was honored with a Tony nomination for Best Lead Actor in a Play for Good Night, And Good Luck, which is running at the Winter Garden Theatre in NYC.

It has garnered five Tony nominations in total and is a favorite of fans and critics alike.

George's family moved to New York amid his Broadway run, after residing in their country house in France.

City living

© Getty Images The couple share twins Alexander and Ella

George's wife, Amal, who is an incredibly prolific humanitarian lawyer, enrolled their twins Alexander and Ella in school in NYC while the actor continued to star in the play.

He spoke to CBS Mornings about how the seven-year-old twins are finding life in the busy city, sharing that the pair are settling in nicely. "They have a school that they like, and are having fun at," he said, adding that he and Amal "are having a really great time in life."

"They are really curious and funny. Every parent thinks their kids are great - our kids are funny and make us laugh," he added.

© Getty George and Amal moved their family to NYC amid his Broadway run

Prior to the move, George shared how exciting the change would be for his family, adding that he would be able to spend more time with Alexander and Ella.

"That's going to be six months of my life in New York. But again, it's like we're talking about time allotment. I won't do another thing," he told GQ. "I'm going to give myself time with my kids. I really enjoy driving them to school, and my wife and I are having a really wonderful time. So I don't want to lose all of that."

"But this is an opportunity to do something that I have never done before," he continued. "I've never been on Broadway. So we're still trying to do things and new things and try things, but we're also saying, 'Well, let's also remember that we want to see our life in a kind of nice way too.' A little of both. Everything in moderation, including moderation."

