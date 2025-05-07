Chris Tarrant's affair in 16-year marriage his ex-wife exposed via 'insane' method 

Chris Tarrant's ex-wife Ingrid has spoken out about the lengths she went to in order to uncover her then-husband's unfaithful behaviour.

During an appearance on Best's Suddenly Single podcast, Ingrid openly explained how she "put a private detective on him" and also got a tracker fitted to the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire presenter's car after she suspected that he might be having an affair.

"I had confirmation by putting a private detective on him," Ingrid said. "But several years before I thought something's not right. I asked him outright, 'Are you thinking of having an affair? Are you having an affair?

'Oh don't be ridiculous, of course not' [he said] and I 100% believed him.""

© Getty Images The couple were married from 1991 to 2007

She continued: "Years later I asked him again, and I just didn't believe him when he said no. Something was telling me he was lying. I thought the only way to find out was to put a private detective on him."

Reflecting on the moment she added a tracker to his car, Ingrid added: "I had to get a tracker fitted to Chris's car. So I needed an excuse to get his car for the day to have it fitted.

© Getty Images Chris and Ingrid share two children together

"I asked to borrow it as I needed to get some straw from the stables… It took them so long to wire it as he'd just had video screens installed for the kids. Then he had another car, but I bought a burner phone [to track the location] but I had to keep charging that up.

"At the time there were moments when I thought this is insane. I would be shimmying across the floor, being really quiet to get the keys to go out and charge [the phone]. I had so many sleepless nights because I had to charge it while he was asleep and before he woke up in the morning."

Ingrid and Chris were married between 1991 and 2007. The pair share two children together, including radio presenter Toby.

Chris released a statement in September 2006 saying he was "deeply sorry" for the hurt he caused and took full responsibility. "I am deeply sorry for the hurt I have caused to my loyal wife and wonderful children, all of whom I adore," he said at the time. "I have only myself to blame for the breakdown of my marriage."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Ingrid spoke about the methods she used to find out about Chris's affair

Ingrid is now happy being single and celibate. "I really enjoy being a singleton. I've always been really good on my own," she said on the series, before adding: "I'm happy being celibate. I don't think about it."

Chris was later married to Sheila between 1971 and 1982, before finding love with his current partner, Jane Bird.

© Getty Images Chris with his longterm partner, Jane Bird

Reflecting on his relationship with Jane, Chris told the Belfast Telegraph: "There were periods in my life when I couldn't imagine this happiness, but now I'm in a very good place.

"I don't need to work for the money, but want to do enough just to keep me mentally ticking over. I have my lady - we're incredibly happy together and have no plans to spoil that by marrying - and my army of wonderful kids. I can't ask for more."