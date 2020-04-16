Chris Tarrant breaks silence over ITV's Quiz - and reveals what he really thinks of Charles Ingram

Chris Tarrant visited The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X on Thursday to discuss his opinion of ITV's popular show Quiz, and what he really thinks of the so-called cheating Major, Charles Ingram. In summary, it certainly isn't glowing! The former Who Wants to Be a Millionaire presenter, who quizzed Charles on the show back in 2001, called him a "rotter, a cad and a bandit".

He said: "It was very well made wasn’t it? It was actually very well done but it is a drama, it’s not factual. So most of those conversations were made up because that’s what playwrights do. I mean the bottom line is he’s a rotter and a cad and a bandit and he was guilty. No question in my mind at all that he was guilty!"

Chris thinks the Ingrams are guilty

Chris continued: "There were so many things in there that they didn’t include. My beef with it is that they did a very strange but very convincing defence QC – that woman, Helen McRory – a very good defence wind-up... when the Major and his wife and Tecwen were on the actual court case, the prosecution guy did the most brilliant sum up, bringing all the strands in – the coughing and the bleepers and all the stuff – and went to the jury and they went, 'Guilty, guilty, guilty'. They didn’t do that last night at all, they just stopped on her, and you’re going, 'Oh yeah, I think he might be… oh poor bloke, poor little man – all that – maybe he’s innocent.' [...] That bit was a bit of production company skulduggery basically. I mean, they wanted you to think “blimey I don’t think he was guilty."

Did you enjoy ITV's Quiz?

The 73-year-add also gave his opinion on the Ingrams' upcoming appeal, adding: "I mean it’s nearly 20 years since it happened, I can’t see how they’re suddenly going to launch an appeal, half the people involved are probably dead... The other thing, which they didn’t touch on at all – before ‘Millionaire’ and all that, before he came on, he’d already been done, arrested and convicted for an insurance scam. Something like £30,000 out of Direct Line or something. And he was found guilty on that too. I mean, this is not the behaviour of a serving British Army Major! He was definitely not straight down the line at all."