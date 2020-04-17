Chris Tarrant has opened up about whether he would ever return as the quiz show host on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Chatting to Chris Moyles on Capital X, the 73-year-old explained that he was finished with the show after presenting it for 15 years. Chris Moyles joked: "I miss you on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire," to which the TV personality interjected: "You miss me? Well get over it baby, I’ve done it! I did it for 15 years! I’ve done it!" The DJ asked whether he'd ever return to the show, and Chris responded with a resounding 'No".

Chris shut down any chance of him returning to the show

The quiz show is now hosted by Jeremy Clarkson, but fans took to Twitter to discuss how much they missed Chris following ITV's new drama, Quiz. One person wrote: "#Quiz is just making me miss Chris Tarrant, the people’s prince, on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire even more." Another added: "Sorry but I miss Chris Tarrant presenting @MillionaireUK. He just has this presence about him, you can’t beat it. @ITV you should bring him back."

The TV show Quiz looked at the infamous incident on the series back in 2001 when Charles Ingram was accused of cheating his way to the £1million jackpot with the help of his wife Diana, and a fellow quizzer Tecwen Whittock. The trio were eventually found guilty of deception and fined. Chris revealed that he was still certain of the group's guilty, explaining: "The other thing, which [the show] didn’t touch on at all – before Millionaire and all that, before he came on, [Charles had] already been done, arrested and convicted for an insurance scam. Something like £30,000 out of Direct Line or something. And he was found guilty on that too. I mean, this is not the behaviour of a serving British Army Major! He was definitely not straight down the line at all."