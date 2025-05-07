Travis Kelce makes subtle dig at previous girlfriends amid Taylor Swift romance

Travis Kelce appears to have forgotten about his girlfriends before he started dating Taylor Swift.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 35, has been in a relationship with the global superstar since 2023, and according to him, he didn't have any girlfriends before her.

The NFL star appeared on a special Mother's Day episode of his New Heights podcast alongside his brother and co-host, Jason Kelce, and their mom, Donna Kelce.

During the episode, the discussion turned to Travis and Jason's ex-girlfriends, with the former Philadelphia Eagles star asking their mom if she liked any of their girlfriends.

© Getty Images Travis joked he had no girlfriends before Taylor Swift

"Jason, you really didn't bring a lot of ladies home," Donna quipped. "You dated, but I didn't know any of them. With Trav I met one or two."

Travis appeared stunned by this revelation, and in a subtle dig at his apparently forgettable exes, he jokingly replied: "What? I didn't have any girlfriends."

While Taylor is the most famous of Travis' girlfriends, he was in an on-off relationship with sports journalist Kayla Nicole for five years, finally splitting in 2022.

© Getty Images Travis dated Kayla Nicole on-and-off for five years

Ex-girlfriend

The couple got together after Kayla slid into Travis' DMs, but their relationship wasn't smooth sailing, and they split several times during their five-year romance.

They first split in August 2020 amid speculation that Travis had been unfaithful, which he denied in a now-deleted tweet captured by TMZ.

© Getty Images Travis and Kayla split for good in 2022

"This is fake news... a lie... and not why Kayla and I broke up. Take all your hatred somewhere else please," he wrote.

They reunited a few months later but split again in May 2022. According to reports, Travis forced Kayla to pay for "half of everything" while they were dating, something he denied during an interview with The Pivot Podcast in January 2023.

He explained: "Don't buy into that [expletive]. I would never say that I was supporting her. She had a very financially stable life and what she was doing in her career."

© New Heights Travis denied cheating on Kayla

He added: "But you've got to be crazy if you'd think I would never helped or gave her a couple thousand to grab some food or she gave me some money to go get some food.... we were in a relationship for five years. A hundred dollars here, a hundred dollars there wasn't even thought about."

Taylor and Travis went public with their romance in September 2023 when she attended the Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears.

The "Lover" singer opened up about their relationship during an interview for TIME magazine's 2023 Person of the Year cover story, revealing they were already a couple before she attended his first game.

© GC Images Taylor and Travis have been going strong since 2023

"We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for because we got to get to know each other," she said.

"By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game," she added. "We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date."