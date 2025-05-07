Jessica Biel opens up about struggle to chase perfection

As one of Hollywood’s most sought-after actresses, Jessica Biel appears to have a picture-perfect life – but behind her red carpet smiles, the Minnesota-born beauty admits she often struggles with the idea of presenting a flawless existence on social media.

The star of Candy and The Sinner – who is married to Justin Timberlake and the mother of two sons, Silas, 10, and Phineas, four – is currently on the promotional trail for her new Prime Video show, The Better Sister.

© Getty Images Jessica confessed it's difficult to present a true image of life on social media

The limited series is an eight-part thriller about murder, media and messy siblings in which Biel stars alongside Elizabeth Banks as the two sisters at the heart of the story; Chloe and Nicky.

The leading ladies appeared at an exclusive screening event at Nya Studios in Hollywood – where HELLO! was in attendance – to speak about the project, withJessica opening up about one of the story’s true-to-life themes of chasing perfection.

© Adam Tanswell Jessica spoke candidly at the intimate Q&A

"I guess what Chloe is experiencing and going through is this need to have created this perfect life,” explained Jessica. "Everybody can understand that, right? Everyone on social media, we’re creating these lives that seem so perfect and so amazing – but it is not true, for the most part. Or, at least, not all aspects are true."

Seated on stage in front of a limited audience, she continued: "I think the theme of feeling that we have to be this perfect [piece of] perfection in this society; I know men must feel it, but I know women for sure feel it."

© Getty Images She's married to Justin Timberlake

She continued: "I feel it, sometimes a lot of the time, so I really understand that kind of pull. I feel like that's probably one of the themes that it was really exciting and interesting to delve into."

Elizabeth Banks promises viewers a must-see show that’s filled with unexpected twists and turns.

© Stefanie Keenan Jessica stars alongside Elizabeth Banks in the new show The Better Sister

She revealed, with a huge smile: "I want people to be thrilled. The cliffhangers are cliff-hanging. They are so juicy and good. The surprises keep coming. And I love that everybody is a suspect."

The Better Sister is released on Prime Video on May 29.