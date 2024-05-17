Jessica Biel admits marriage to Justin Timberlake is a 'work in progress'

In the spotlight and under the constant gaze of the public, maintaining a marriage can be a formidable task. Yet, for Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake, it is a commitment they navigate with mutual respect.

During a candid chat on The View, Jessica, 42, opened up about the realities of their union, reflecting on the ongoing effort it requires.

“It’s always a work in progress,” Jessica shared thoughtfully, highlighting the perpetual effort and dedication involved. “It’s constantly trying to find the balance, trying to find the time we can connect.”

Married since October 2012, the couple has found modern technology to be a linchpin in staying connected despite their hectic lives.

© Instagram Jessica and Justin have been an item since 2007

“Thank goodness for Zoom and FaceTime! For traveling families — for everybody, really — but for parents who are gone a lot, that’s been really helpful,” Jessica remarked.

This digital connection proves crucial as Justin, 43, recently embarked on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour. While Jessica and their sons, Silas, 9, and Phineas, 3, have joined him for a few shows, Jessica has her own array of commitments.

© Getty Images Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel arrive to the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards

Among her endeavors is her new venture into children’s literature with the publication of A Kids Book About Periods.

This project reflects her deep interest in wellness and female reproductive health. “It just felt like an important subject to start with to demystify, destigmatize and really open the conversation and learn more and give parents and young people who are about to experience big changes in their bodies a tool and a resource,” Jessica explained.

Her dedication to this cause is not just about broad societal impact but also personal household education.

Despite only having sons, Jessica believes in the importance of inclusive knowledge. “I have a period, and I want my boys to understand what I’m going through,” she stated emphatically.

© Instagram Jessica Biel hugging husband Justin Timberlake from behind

“And I want them to be supportive for their friends and maybe eventual partners. I just want them to be educated.”

Jessica and Justin’s marriage, like any, has seen its share of public scrutiny and private challenges.

© Instagram Jessica and Justin are a beautiful couple

Notably, an incident in November 2019 saw Justin photographed holding hands with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright, sparking rumors and controversy.

Additionally, Justin's past relationship with Britney Spears has recently resurfaced in the media. In her October 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me, Britney revealed she had an abortion during their time together because Justin “definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy” and “didn’t want to be a father” at that time.