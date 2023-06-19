Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's sons make very rare appearance in special photos

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel delighted fans by offering a rare glimpse into their family life with a heartfelt Father's Day tribute on Instagram.

The couple shared special photos featuring their two sons, Silas and Phineas, capturing beautiful moments and expressing their love and appreciation.

In the Instagram post, Jessica, 41, showered love and admiration on her husband, Justin, 42, while also celebrating all fathers.

The Candy star's caption read, "Happy Father's Day Papa. And Happy Father's Day to all the amazing Papas out there!! We love you and appreciate you more than you will ever know."

© Instagram Jessica and Justin's rarely seen children

Accompanying the heartfelt words were a series of precious photos, including one of their sons sitting on animal-shaped stools, another of Justin playfully lifting one of the boys in the air on a beach, and a tender moment of fatherly love while admiring a snowy mountain landscape.

Jessica also shared a photo of Silas' thoughtful Father's Day card, in which he expressed his love and drew a picture of himself and his dad. Justin responded to the card, commenting, "My greatest gifts!!!"

The tribute was reciprocated by Justin, who expressed his love and appreciation for his own father and stepfather in an Instagram post.

© Instagram Justin with his son on the beach

He emphasized the vital role they played in his life and expressed gratitude for having two dads to learn from and lean on.

He wrote, "I’m so very grateful to have not ONE but TWO dads to learn from and lean on. I love you both so much!! Happy Father’s Day to all the Dads, Daddies, and Papas out there!!"

The rare appearance of Silas, 8, and Phineas, 2, in the photos warmed the hearts of fans, who rarely get to see glimpses of the couple's children.

© Instagram Justin with his youngest son

Justin and Jessica have always been protective of their kids' privacy, making this Father's Day tribute even more special for their followers.

Jessica recently shared her fears about her sons stepping into their teenage years in a recent interview with ET's Cassie DiLaura.

The mother of two opened up about her anxieties surrounding their future teenage phase, drawing parallels with the young characters from her show.

© Photo: Getty Images Jessica Biel with Justin Timberlake

Expressing her worries candidly, she confessed: "I am devastatingly nervous about it. God, I mean it's terrifying."

"What's going to happen to these kids? What they have to go through with puberty, it's hard being a kid."

Jessica also revealed how she frequently talks to her eight-year-old son about life's challenges at every age, sharing, "'Dude, it's hard being eight. I get it.' And then I'm gonna help him see that it's hard being 41."

