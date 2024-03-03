Justin Timberlake pays heartfelt tribute to Jessica Biel with unseen family footage at home: 'The best'

It is a special day in Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's household: the latter is celebrating her 42nd birthday.

In honor of his wife's special day, the "Suit & Tie" singer shared an adoring video montage full of loved-up photos of the two, plus family videos featuring their rarely-seen sons, Silas, eight, and Phineas, three.

His touching tribute comes just a month after the 7th Heaven alum did the same for his own birthday, which fell on January 31, and you can watch it below.

Justin took to Instagram Sunday and along with the sweet video, which was set to the Tina Turner classic "The Best," wrote: "There ain't no other way to say it. You're the best. I love you," adding: "Happy birthday, ya [goat]!" as in "greatest of all time."

The montage included candid clips of Jessica, some at home, others during travels or work, and a few featuring her boys, plus plenty of snaps of the couple throughout their eleven-year marriage.

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post to gush about the birthday shout-out, with one joking: "Ok husbands everywhere take note!!!" as others followed suit with: "I could watch this over again because I just love her energy & she is always having so much fun," and: "Happy Birthday Jess. Enjoy your day with your loved ones," as well as: "She's a stunner and you JT have a diamond! Cherish her!" plus another one of his followers added: "Justin won, for sure."

For Jessica's own tribute to Justin for his 43rd birthday last month, she shared a video montage set to a cover of Sonny and Cher's 1965 classic "I Got You Babe," and aptly captioned the post with: "I ALWAYS got you. Happy birthday, babe."

Similarly, she shared candid glimpses of their family life, including a photo from when she was pregnant with one of her sons in which Justin is planting a kiss on her baby bump.

© Instagram Justin and Jessica have been married since 2012

Justin and Jessica met back in 2007 while out at a party, and started dating shortly afterwards.

© Instagram The singer included sweet photos of his wife and their sons

Though they briefly broke up in March of 2011, by December of that year, they were engaged, after Justin proposed during a vacation in Montana, where they owned property at the time.

They tied the knot in Fasano, Italy on October 19, 2012, and welcomed their first son Silas in April 2015 followed by his younger brother Phineas in the summer of 2020.

