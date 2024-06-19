Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jessica Biel puts on a brave face in first appearance since Justin Timberlake's Sag Harbor arrest
Jessica Biel puts on a brave face in first appearance since Justin Timberlake's Sag Harbor arrest

The SexyBack singer was arrested for driving while intoxicated or impaired

Jenni McKnight
US Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Jessica Biel has been spotted for the first time since her husband Justin Timberlake was arrested for alleged drink-driving on Long Island.

Hours after his release on Tuesday morning, the 42-year-old actress was photographed back at work, filming scenes for her new thriller series, The Better Sister in Manhattan.

WATCH: Justin Timberlake arrested for D.W.I

Jessica looked tense as she put on a brave face while pictured on set between takes with the cast and crew of the Amazon series.

Keeping her head down, Jessica appeared distracted as she walked around wearing a striped tan and black dress with her new sleek bob.

jessica biel filming the better sister first appearance since justin timberlake arrest© Jose Perez / SplashNews.com
Jessica looked lost in thought during filming breaks

Her filming location isn't far from where her husband was arrested for driving while intoxicated or impaired after having dinner at the American Hotel in Sag Harbor.

Where was Justin Timberlake arrested?

map of sag harbor where justin timberlake was arrested© Google Earth
Justin was arrested in Sag Harbor

Justin was pulled over on his way to a friend's house in Sag Harbor, a village in the towns of Southampton and East Hampton on eastern Long Island.

He was driving a 2025 BMW just after midnight when he was pulled over for running a stop sign and swerving his vehicle between lanes, according to Sag Harbor police chief Robert Drake.

jessica biel filming the better sister first appearance since justin timberlake arrest© Getty Images
Jessica looked tense during filming breaks

"His eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests," court documents stated.

Following the field sobriety test, Justin reportedly refused to take a breathalyzer test three times and was taken into police custody after he was determined to be "intoxicated".

Justin was arraigned on Tuesday morning and charged with one count of DWI and two citations — one for running a stop sign and one for failure to keep in lane.

jessica biel filming the better sister first appearance since justin timberlake arrest© Jose Perez / SplashNews.com
Jessica was back to work hours after Justin's release from police custody

He is due back in court on Friday, July 26 for a hearing about the DWI charge. The court date is the same day he is scheduled to perform at New York's Madison Square Garden for his Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

However, it doesn't appear the show will be in jeopardy as according to court officials, his court appearance will be done virtually.

Edward Burke, Jr., Justin's attorney, told CBS New York he is currently engaged in the discovery process with the district attorney's office and will vigorously defend his client.

Sag Harbor police statement

In this handout image provided by the Sag Harbor Police Department, Musician Justin Timberlake is seen in a booking photo on June 18, 2024 in Sag Harbor, New York. Timberlake was charged with driving while intoxicated. © Handout
Justin's mugshot following his arrest

On Tuesday, the police department released a statement detailing Justin's arrest.

"On June 18, 2024, at 12:37 AM, Justin R. Timberlake, age 43, of Tennessee, was observed operating a 2025 BMW southbound on Madison Street, failing to stop at a duly posted stop sign and failing to maintain his lane of travel," it read.

Jessica Biel hugging husband Justin Timberlake from behind© Instagram
Justin nor Jessica have spoken publicly about his arrest

"A traffic stop was initiated by a Police Officer from the Sag Harbor Village Police Department and upon investigation it was determined that Mr. Timberlake was operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition."

The statement added: "Mr. Timberlake was placed under arrest, processed, and held overnight for morning arraignment. Mr. Timberlake was arraigned at the Sag Harbor Village Justice Court on June 18, 2024, at 9:30 AM where he was released on his own recognizance."

