Justin Timberlake's son is almost as tall as mom Jessica Biel during poignant family moment

Jessica Biel had a heartwarming family moment over the weekend that melted hearts everywhere. The actress, 42, walked the runway at the Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show over the weekend, alongside her two sons, Silas, 9, and Phineas, 4, and her niece, Zaya, 5.

Held at the Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel, the event was a beautiful celebration of inclusion and love, with Jessica’s niece, Zaya, who has Down syndrome, being honored as GLOBAL’s Ambassador.

It was a night to remember as Jessica held hands with her sons and Zaya, creating a poignant moment that showcased the strength of family bonds.

Fans couldn’t help but notice that Silas, dressed smartly for the occasion, is growing up fast—and is now nearly as tall as his mom.

Walking down the runway together, Jessica looked radiant in a chic cream ensemble, exuding elegance as she proudly led her sons and niece.

Zaya shone in a stunning dress as she confidently led the group, stealing the spotlight in her big moment. Jessica shared the touching moment with fans on Instagram, posting a carousel of photos from the event.

One snap featured her walking hand-in-hand with Silas and Phineas, while Zaya confidently took the lead. Another showed her posing with her brother, Justin Biel, and his wife, Rose. Jessica captioned the post, "Last night was truly special at the #BeBeautifulBeYourself fashion show.

Walking the runway with my amazing niece @lovelyzayab was an unforgettable honor. Huge thanks to the @globaldownsyndrome foundation for creating such a profound, empowering event and for all the incredible work you do. My heart is so full."

Jessica’s husband, Justin Timberlake, couldn’t hold back his pride, commenting on her post, "All the feels!!!!"

The evening was filled with love, support, and celebration, marking a special milestone for Zaya as GLOBAL’s Ambassador. The Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show is the largest fundraiser for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation, and this year’s event shone brighter than ever with Jessica and her family taking center stage.

Jessica’s connection to her niece Zaya has always been heartwarming, and this event highlighted her unwavering support for family. Jessica and Justin, who married in 2012, share a deep commitment to keeping their family close despite their busy schedules.

While they’ve been private about their children’s lives, the actress has shared glimpses of sweet family moments, like this one, that remind fans of what matters most.

This isn’t the first time Jessica has had a standout moment with her eldest son. In August, she and Silas were spotted enjoying a tennis-filled day at the 2024 US Open Tennis Championship.

The mother-son duo looked stylish as they strolled hand-in-hand through the venue. Jessica wore a cream-colored Ralph Lauren pantsuit, while Silas sported a preppy green and blue striped polo shirt, showing his growing sense of style.