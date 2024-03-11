Jessica Biel's youngest son with Justin Timberlake makes sweet appearance in BTS glimpse of mom's red carpet preparations

Jessica Biel may have had husband Justin Timberlake as her date for the Vanity Fair Oscars after party, but to get ready, it was her son Phineas by her side.

Shortly after gracing the red carpet to celebrate Hollywood's biggest night of the year, the 7th Heaven alum gave fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse into her time in the make-up chair.

Jessica took to Instagram Monday and shared a video montage to show how the glamor magic gets made, starting off with a clip of her looking fabulously make-up free, getting her hair styled with long, straight extensions.

WATCH: Oscars 2024 Red Carpet Fashion Highlights

She then shared another short video, still in the make-up chair, in which her youngest son, who is three, is sitting on her lap, his blonde curly hair flowing over her cable-knit sweater. The Candy actress is also a mom to son Silas, eight.

More clips followed of Jessica's natural, glowy glam for the glitzy night out, before ultimately revealing her stunning look for the event.

For the star-studded party, Jessica dazzled in an Yves Klein blue gown by Stephane Rolland, from its Spring Summer Haute Couture 2024 collection, which featured a form-fitting silhouette, long sleeves, and a sheer, billowing cape.

She accessorized with a structured, snake-like diamond necklace and matching raindrop earrings.

MORE: Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's long-haired son looks so different from his brother in new photos

MORE: Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's son is just like his dad as he shows off silly side in photo

"A peek into the pre-party," she wrote in her caption, before writing on another post: "Pulled out our Sunday best for the @VanityFair Oscar party."

© Getty Jessica dazzled in bold blue

Fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and rave about her look, with one writing: "Class, elegance, beauty, charisma all the way," as others followed suit with: "You are freaking gorgeous. My god," and: "Naturally beautiful!! Always stunning!" as well as: "Absolutely loving this blue on you!" plus another fan added: "That blue on you is perfection!"

MORE: Justin Timberlake's wife Jessica Biel's double denim outfit has fans saying the same thing

Justin, who himself looked as dapper as his wife looked chic wearing a fashion-forward black suit with a diamond broach, also left behind a string of heart-eye emojis.

© Getty

The VF after party, which was celebrating its milestone 30th anniversary, also saw attendance from fellow stars such as Kendall and Kylie Jenner, sister Kim Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner, as well as Justin Theroux with girlfriend Nicole Brydon Bloom, Sydney Sweeney, Gracie Abrams, Lindsay Lohan, Paris Hilton, Greta Lee, and others.

The couple's outing comes shortly after they celebrated both of their birthdays – Justin his 43rd on January 31 and Jessica her 42nd on March 3 – for which they both shared adoring tributes to each other.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.