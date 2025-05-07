Goldie Hawn's son Wyatt Russell's appearance causes confusion as wife shares new photos 

Goldie Hawn's youngest son Wyatt Russell may be a famous actor, but not everyone recognizes him straight away!

The Thunderbolts star's wife, actress Meredith Hagner, took to Instagram this week to share an amusing update on her husband, revealing that her phone had repeatedly mistaken him for another famous face, actor and comedian John Early.

Meredith shared a photo of the identity recognition feature on her phone, where it had been asked to share photos of Wyatt. While there were several of him displayed, many more of John also featured.

Wyatt Russell was confused for another well-known star on his wife Meredith Hager's phone

She wrote alongside the pictures: "Greatest thing in the world is my phone ALWAYS thinking @bejohnce is my husband. Always."

Wyatt and Meredith are relatively private but the latter occasionally shares updates on their family life on social media.

© WireImage Wyatt Russell with his wife Meredith Hagner

The couple are doting parents to two young sons, Buddy, five, and Boone, one. They recently set up a home in Aspen, Colorado following the devastating impact of the LA wildfires in January, which saw them having to evacuate.

Luckily, their house wasn't one of the ones that was impacted. For a few weeks though, the family stayed at Wyatt's sister, Kate Hudson's home in Palm Desert.

© Photo: Getty Images Wyatt with his parents Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell

Speaking to Extra at the Critics Choice Awards, the Bad Monkey actress said of her sister-in-law: "She has a very, very, very lovely house in Palm Desert… She's really open… She's put me up."

Family is everything to Wyatt and Meredith. Shortly after Buddy's arrival, the actor opened up about fatherhood while talking to Entertainment Weekly.

© Todd Williamson Family is everything to Wyatt and Meredith

He said: "Starting with my brother's or my sister's first child, they're Gogo and Gogi. My dad, his wine that he makes is called Gogi because his nickname in life was Gogi, and my mom's nickname in life was Gogo. So those are what the kids call 'em."

Along with Buddy and Boone, Goldie and Kurt are proud grandparents to Oliver Hudson and his wife Erinn's three children, Bodhi, Wilder and Rio, and Kate Hudson's three children, Ryder, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson, Bingham, who she shares with ex-fiancé Matt Belamy, and Rani, who she shares with fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

© Instagram Wyatt's wife Meredith and their sons Buddy and Boone

Goldie and Kurt adore being grandparents and the former previously gave a rare insight into her family life away from the spotlight during an interview with Australian Women's Weekly.

The First Wives Club actress said: "A good family is the answer to happiness. I look at our kids and grandchildren and there's nothing in the world that could make me as proud as I am of all of them."