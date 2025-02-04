Goldie Hawn's young grandsons face 'new beginning' as family make big change following devastating experience

Goldie Hawn's close-knit family have had a difficult time of late following the LA wildfires that caused devastation to so many across the Californian state in January.

The Hollywood star's youngest son Wyatt Russell and his wife Meredith Hagner were some of the many that were forced to evacuate, along with their young sons Buddy and Boone, and now they are starting afresh.

Meredith took to Instagram on Tuesday to share photos of their new home, titled "new beginnings", which is located in Aspen, Colorado.

Aspen holds a very special place for Wyatt in particular, as he spent a lot of his childhood there, while Goldie and Kurt still have a house there too.

Meredith posted a picture from inside the currently empty living area, featuring floor to ceiling window doors leading out onto a huge backyard covered in snow.

The picturesque image also featured the couple's youngest son Boone crawling on the floor.

The actress shared a second post featuring a short video panning around the snow covered grounds outside the property.

She wrote alongside it: "I'll be mostly thrift shopping this sweet house together in the next couple of weeks. Aspen and the valley has the best thrifting in the world I think. Follow along."

She added: "Also, if anyone has any quick ship furniture shops or playroom and kiddo recommendations please send."

Meredith and Wyatt, along with their sons, had to evacuate from their home, located around the corner from Goldie and Kurt, as well as Wyatt's siblings, Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson, who have raised their own families in the neighbourhood.

At the time, Meredith took to Instagram to update her followers on their heartbreaking situation.

She wrote: "My little family is safe. Not sure about our house but – I'm so lucky. But man do I love our special seaside community so deeply. Heart wrenching."

She added another video capturing the burnt remains of their town, calling it "incomprehensible," and then followed it up with a throwback photo of her kids playing on the beach near their home.

"Living in this tight community by the sea has been the greatest blessing," she wrote, then adding another photo of one of her sons playing in their backyard.

"Such a sense of community. Of home. Of connectedness," added. "Of sticky sweet salty air and trippy plants and the best neighbors. Feels worlds away from LA."

Meredith continued: "My husband grew up here and went to preschool on the corner. His parents live down the road. His sister lives down the road and so does his brother. It's just unfathomable. Our little pocket of bliss."

The actress since clarified that her family members were safe and that their house was standing as well.