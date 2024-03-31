Denise Van Outen wows in daring animal print swimsuit as she celebrates Easter in Dubai

Former Big Breakfast presenter Denise Van Outen turned heads in a bold animal print swimsuit on Sunday as she swapped her hometown in Essex for a slice of luxury in sunny Dubai.

Taking to Instagram, the 49-year-old TV star posted a trio of cheery images which showed the mother-of-one posing up a storm on a golden sandy beach. Amongst the snapshots, the DJ included an image of herself striking a playful pose, in addition to a glamorous selfie giving centre stage to her Easter-themed head accessory.

© Instagram Denise jetted off to Dubai for her Easter break

For the idyllic beach outing, Denise donned a plunging swimsuit emblazoned with a bold black-and-white animal print.

She elevated her swimwear with a pair of black lace bunny ears and accessorised with some stylish black sunglasses.

© Instagram The TV star donned a pair of lace bunny ears

As for hair and makeup, Denise wore her platinum blonde locks down loose for a fuss-free look, while a pop of bright pink lipstick added a touch of colour.

Captioning the slew of images, she penned: "HAPPY EASTER!" followed by a chick and Easter bunny emoji.

Heaping praise on the star, one follower gushed: "Absolutely stunning" while another added: "Love your costume."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Denise van Outen is a beach goddess in daring swimwear

Denise's dreamy getaway comes after she split from her boyfriend Jimmy Barba after 18 months together. News of their split came to light towards the end of 2023. "We have decided to part ways, but we remain great friends, and our families and children are still in touch," she told The Sun.

© Getty Images Denise and Jimmy started dating in 2022

Prior to finding love with Jimmy, Denise had been in a relationship with Eddie Boxshall. The former couple were together for seven years prior to their separation in January 2022.

© Getty Images The TV star at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere

News of Denise's split from Eddie came as a shock to fans. At the time, she wrote on social media: "Over the past couple of months, there has been much speculation regarding my relationship with Eddie. It saddens me to confirm that we are no longer a couple. I had to make the difficult decision not to continue in our relationship."

She continued: "I will always treasure the good times we spent together, and the memories made. We ask that you please respect our privacy at this time, especially for our children."

© Instagram Denise shares a close bond with her daughter Betsy

Eddie has two children while Denise shares a daughter called Betsy with her ex-husband Lee Mead. The former couple first met when Lee entered and won the 2007 BBC talent show Any Dream Will Do, on which Denise appeared as a judge. They announced their engagement in January 2009 and were married in the Seychelles in April that same year. On 1 May 2010, the former couple welcomed their daughter.

Revealing how he and ex-partner Denise make it work with their daughter, Lee said: "I guess like any couple, when your kid is your priority you just do everything you can to make sure she's happy and safe. And that's what we've done."