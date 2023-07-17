Denise Van Outen stuns in tiny denim shorts and killer cowboy boots

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant is currently dating Jimmy Barba

Denise Van Outen resembled a firecracker over the weekend for a special appearance at Fearne Cotton's Happy Place Festival.

The star, who performed a thrilling DJ set, looked festival-ready in a pair of leg-enhancing mini denim shorts and a salmon-pink T-shirt emblazoned with leafy palm leaves.

WATCH: Denise Van Outen Transforms Home Into Night Club

To elevate her stunning look, the mother-of-one, 49, slipped on a pair of It-Girl white cowboy boots and some retro, cat-eye sunglasses. In photos shared to Instagram, Denise was pictured smiling in a giant wicker chair – and wow did she look sensational!

The TV star completed her tropical-inspired ensemble with a beautifully matte face of makeup. She highlighted her gorgeous cheekbones with a dusting of highlighter and accentuated her lips with a polished slick of dusty rose lipstick. Perfection!

© Instagram Denise was all smiles

Elsewhere, the blonde beauty posted a joyous selfie featuring her beau, Jimmy Barba. The couple, who went public with their relationship back in 2022, looked so smitten as they mingled with a host of celebrity pals.

Property developer Jimmy, meanwhile, looked his usual dapper self in a smart navy and white striped polo top which he teamed with a modish blue jacket.

"@happyplaceofficial festival [lightning bolt emoji] so proud of my mate @fearnecotton and her team for this fabulous festival. Met so many lovely people and loved catching up with @key4change," Denise penned in her caption.

© Instagram The TV star looked flawless

The comments section was flooded with sweet messages. Stunned by Denise's outfit choice, one follower gushed: "You look fabulous as usual and obviously smashed it," while a second chimed in: "Oh those boots," followed by a heart-eye emoji.

A third commented: "Absolutely stunning," and a fourth heaped praise on Denise's performance, writing: "Best part of the whole day was dancing to your set. It was EPIC!!! Thank you."

© Instagram The couple posed for a sweet selfie

Denise's festival appearance comes after she turned heads at the Grand Prix Ball. For the star-studded occasion, the blonde beauty donned a mesmerising green mini dress flecked with sparkling sequins.

Her statement garment highlighted her hourglass figure and showed off her fabulously toned legs as she posed for a series of loved-up photos with her beau, Jimmy.

© Instagram Denise attended the Grand Prix Ball

Denise rounded off her outfit with a bronze sparkly clutch and a pair of towering gold heels to boot.

The star was quick to share a plethora of romantic photos over on her Instagram. Flocking to the comments section, fans raced to heap praise on the lovebirds, with one writing: "Wow you never age! Absolutely stunning!" while another gushed: "You are just timeless."

© Getty The TV star looked gorgeous in matcha green

"Looking beautiful in your green dress," noted a third, and a fourth sweetly added: "Love that colour on you."

Prior to finding love with Jimmy, Denise enjoyed a seven-year relationship with her ex-fiancé Eddie Boxshall. At the time of their separation, Denise wrote a statement which read: "Over the past couple of months, there has been much speculation regarding my relationship with Eddie.

© Getty The couple called it quits after seven years together

"It saddens me to confirm that we are no longer a couple. I had to make the difficult decision not to continue in our relationship.

"I will always treasure the good times we spent together, and the memories made. We ask that you please respect our privacy at this time, especially for our children."