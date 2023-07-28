James Martin flooded with support from celebrity friends after shock cancer diagnosis and bullying claims

James Martin publicly apologised after he was accused of "bullying" and displaying "intimidating behaviour" towards his crew on Thursday night. In his lengthy statement, the celebrity chef detailed the "most difficult" period in his life as he confirmed his cancer diagnosis for the first time.

The post was met with huge response, with many of his celebrity friends voicing their support towards him including the likes of Denise van Outen, Dermot O'Leary and Carol Vorderman.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock James Martin has taken to social media to apologise

"Chin up, shoulders back, butter ready to speed. X," wrote This Morning host Dermot, while Carol added: "So sorry you had to go through all of this. Wishing you all the best x."

TV presenter Denise said: "James & @ralph_loulabelle I love you both so much! You've always made me feel welcome and you know hanging out with you guys on your show with your brilliant team is one of my highlights of the year. I'm so sorry this has been put out into the public domain, when I know you’ve already apologised in private. Sending loads of love to you guys. Can't wait to see you soon."

Fellow chef Fred Sirieix encouragingly commented: "Such a shame you felt compelled to do this. Keep your head up. I’m looking forward to your next show and to see you again x," while Atol Kochhar told him to keep his chin up.

He added: "James - you really didn't had to explain yourself to anyone but this shows your humility and humbleness. I have known you over 30 years as a friend, mentor, guide and as a brother. You are the kindest person I know. You have always contributed positive things to people's lives and will continue to do that. I know for fact while working on different TV programmes with you that your crew loves you and adores you. You are a GEM and a hero to millions in this country."

In his statement, James addressed the crew and wrote: "Firstly, I would like to apologise publicly and sincerely to the crew involved in this incident, as I did at the time."

"I have always strived to keep my private life private," he continued. "However since details of a conversation, which was secretly recorded in January 2018, are now five years later being made public by a former member of our production team, I have decided to make a statement."

The 51-year-old revealed that the end of 2017 was "one of the most fraught and difficult periods of my life," where he dealt with the death of his grandfather and a burglary at his home, with whom he shares with his long-term partner Louise Davies.

© Getty James shared that his partner Louise was home alone at the time of the burglary

"Later that month I was burgled at night by a team of masked men, who entered my house while my partner Louise was at home alone and I was away working," he added. "I was devastated that she had to go through that alone."

Sharing his cancer diagnosis, James continued: "On top of this I was then diagnosed with cancer on my face and I had to have surgery, which I couldn't do until two days before Christmas when we had finished filming. Since then it has returned on several occasions and I have to have regular treatments.

"After all this stress I was in a very emotional state, and when after filming in early January 2018 I discovered my home had been flooded while filming, I was extremely upset. I can only say I am human and following a build-up of personal life pressure, I admit that I overreacted regarding the damage to my home."

© Rex James is one of the most popular chefs on television

Earlier on in the week, James responded to the "bullying" claims from an incident which occurred while filming a television show for ITV. The chef, known for his regular appearances on his flagship Saturday morning programme as well as ITV's This Morning, was accused of "intimidating behaviour" on set while filming his recent show, Spanish Adventures, according to a report in Deadline.

A representative for production company Blue Marlin TV, which James runs with his agent, told HELLO!: "An unfortunate incident occurred after filming James Martin's Saturday Morning in 2018 where James' home was badly damaged. Blue Marlin Television accepted responsibility.

"James was shocked by what had happened and on reflection acknowledges he responded emotionally, which he wholly regrets. James apologises for any offence or upset caused, as he did at the time to the crew involved."