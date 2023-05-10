Denise van Outen shimmers in sequin mini dress and sky-high heels

The former Strictly Come Dancing star is a mother-of-one

Denise van Outen looked every inch the disco diva as she posed for a special shoot wearing the most eye-catching silver mini dress.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the TV star, 48, posted a snap of herself looking particularly glamorous in a striking party dress featuring thousands of gleaming sequins. Dressed up to the nines, Denise's dress moreover made a lasting impression thanks to its chic long sleeves and plunging V-neck.

WATCH: Denise van Outen is a beach goddess in daring swimwear

For an added ounce of pizzaz, the blonde beauty elevated her ensemble with a pair of vertiginous heels in a lovely shade of marine blue.

She styled her platinum blonde locks into voluminous corkscrew curls and finished off her look with a sweep of lilac eyeshadow and lashings of mascara. The ultimate party look!

© Instagram Denise sizzled in silver

Captioning the photo, the presenter included a glittering disco ball and a pair of headphones, before tagging @discoliscious.

In the photo, Denise showed off her impressively toned legs as she pulled off a cheeky leg pop. Aside from her usual sweaty workouts, Denise is a huge fan of a special leg-toning treatment called Slimyonik Air Bodystyler which involves a pair of rather unconventional lymphatic drainage trousers.

The Slimyonik trousers are lined with air chambers that inflate and deflate, mimicking a lymphatic drainage massage, designed to boost circulation and reduce cellulite and ease water retention.

© Getty Denise adores a bold sequin moment

Slimyonik says the trousers: "Turbocharge the metabolism and increase the flow of blood to your skin and fatty tissue."

The brand says that the innovation will: "Trigger detoxifying processes and allow waste and fat deposits to be broken down, washed out and eliminated."

Denise isn't the only celebrity fan of lymphatic drainage. Fellow presenter Zoe Ball recommends the treatment for people who suffer from water retention and tired legs, while Frankie Bridge and her husband Wayne Bridge use lymphatic drainage trousers at home too.

© Getty Denise is currently dating Jimmy Barba

The star's sensational sequin moment comes after she jetted off to Marbella with her daughter, Betsy. Embracing the sunny weather, Denise slipped into a vibrant azure swimsuit featuring a halter neck design and flattering ruched detailing under the bust.

Her one-piece – a creation of celeb-fave brand Melissa Odabash – moreover featured a pretty folk-inspired floral design.

© Instagram The presenter hit the beach in a striking swimsuit

Denise completed her beach-ready look with a pair of large round sunglasses, a technicolour monogrammed clutch bag, a straw fedora and a seriously chic linen shirt emblazoned with a hamsa hand.

She wore her blonde locks down loose and posed for several stunning photos whilst sunning herself on the pristine beach.

© Getty Denise welcomed Betsy in 2010

Denise shares her daughter Betsy with musical star Lee Mead. The former couple first met when Lee entered and won the 2007 BBC talent show Any Dream Will Do, on which Denise appeared as a judge.

They announced their engagement in January 2009 and were married in the Seychelles in April that same year. On 1 May 2010, the former couple welcomed their daughter Betsy.

