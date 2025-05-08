Blake Shelton admits fears as he discusses 'ups and downs' in his life

Blake Shelton has been in the music business for over two decades, so it's not surprising that he has been through some "ups and downs".

The country music star, 48, confessed in a new interview that he was previously "afraid" of his success, and it took him a long time to tune out what other people thought of him.

However, Blake has learned to think of his career now as something "fun" after realizing he has nothing left to "prove" to anyone.

"After 25 years of doing this, and the ups and downs, I don't feel like I have anything to prove anymore," he told People.

© Instagram Blake used to be afraid of his success

"I used to be almost afraid of my success because I was afraid of losing it somehow. Maybe the worry kept me working hard and focused – but now it's just fun for me."

Burn out

Blake also confessed that he needed to take a step back from the limelight after burning himself out on The Voice, which he left in May 2023 after 12 years.

"It took about a year before I even was open to the idea of, 'What's next?'" he admitted.

© Getty Images Blake had to take some personal time after leaving The Voice

Blake announced in October 2022 that he would be leaving the show after 23 seasons to spend more time with his wife, Gwen Stefani, 55, and stepsons Kingston, 18, Zuma, 16, and Apollo, 11.

In November 2023, he spoke about his departure on The Jennifer Hudson Show, revealing he stayed a few seasons longer than he had planned to. "I did that for 23 seasons. To be totally honest about it, I wasn't even planning on being there that long," he said.

© Getty Images Blake quit The Voice to spend more time with Gwen and his stepkids

"I was planning on wrapping it up about 20 seasons or 21 seasons. Then COVID hit and I didn't want to walk out on the show."

Blake added: "I stayed a little bit longer. I stayed too long for me to now miss it; I promise you that."

Blake announced his departure from The Voice with an emotional statement on social media. It read: "I've been wrestling with this for a while and I've decided that it's time for me to step away from The Voice after next season.

© Getty Images Blake stayed on The Voice longer than intended

"This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best."

He continued: "It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week. I've made lifelong bonds with Carson [Daly] and every single one of my coaches over the years, including my wife Gwen Stefani.

© Instagram Blake has been able to spend more time with Gwen

"I have to give a huge shout out to the singers – the 'Voices' who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach."

Blake concluded: "Lastly, it's about y'all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at The Voice who are chasing their dreams. Could not happen without you."