Lauren Sánchez and Eva Longoria go head-to-head in fashion war during glam night out
Digital Cover celebrity-style© Getty Images

The Desparate Housewives alum and Lauren dined in Beverly Hills

Maria Sarabi
Junior Writer
2 minutes ago
When it comes to serving chic evening wear, Lauren Sanchez and Eva Longoria are the ultimate poster girls. The star-studded duo coordinated their sartorial agendas on Tuesday evening when they rocked up to Italian restaurant E Baldi in Beverly Hills draped in equally stylish ensembles.

Lauren, who is gearing up for her wedding to fiancé Jeff Bezos this summer, oozed chic in a long-line cream coat that featured a tailored silhouette. The elegant garment was layered over a simple white tank top and a pair of light-wash blue jeans. The 55-year-old completed her effortless look with suede black heeled boots and an ivory shoulder bag adorned with brown accents.

Lauren opted for a stylish coat and casual jeans© BACKGRID
The journalist left her luscious brunette locks down in a sleek, straight style with a side parting while her makeup exuded soft glam courtesy of a brown smokey eye, a contoured cheek, and a pink lip.

Meanwhile, Eva was a vision in white as she opted for a sophisticated number that boasted a tailored blazer adorned with '80s-style shoulder pads and a pair of matching pants. The timeless ensemble was layered over a semi-sheer, nude-toned tank top that featured white detailing.  

Eva oozed elegance in a white suit© BACKGRID
The 50-year-old teamed her scene-stealing look with a micro mini handbag in a stunning nude shade and a pair of open-toe pumps. Eva styled her glossy, dark tresses into her signature soft waves while her makeup was left radiant with a shimmery eye, a pinch of blush, and a glossy lip. 

The pair share a close 20-year friendship and even gushed over one another in a joint interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "I’m so grateful for your friendship and sisterhood," Lauren said to her friend.

The pair are good friends© Getty Images for This Is About H
"You and I are so proudly Latina. But we’re also proudly American. And we are super assimilated. But we grew up with this hyphen, living in two worlds. And I think many people relate to that, especially Latinos in the United States," added the actress.

The Amazon founder and billionaire is set to tie the knot to Lauren in Venice, Italy, later this year. The couple got engaged in May 2023, with Jeff presenting his future wife with a $2.5 million diamond ring.

Lauren SÃ¡nchez attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California© Getty Images
Lauren opted for bridal fashion

According to People, the Desperate Housewives star will no doubt be gracing her pals' wedding along with Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, and the Kardashians.

Lauren teased her upcoming bridal look when she attended Vanity Fair's Oscar Party in a white feathery dress. The strapless gown featured a mermaid skirt and train that was adorned with a feather trim.

