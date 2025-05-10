Penny Lancaster stuns in waist-cinching dress during romantic getaway with husband Rod

We only have two words for Penny Lancaster and it is - style queen!

The 54-year-old Loose Women star has jetted off on a spectacular getaway with her rockstar husband Rod Stewart and of course, her holiday sartorial portfolio has kicked off with a bang!

On Friday, Penny shared an uber-glamorous snap of herself and Rod beaming as they posed for a glorious photo at luxury hotel Villa D'Este in Lake Como, in front of the grand staircase.

Captioning the post, Penny penned: "Romantic getaway."

The doting mother opted for a beautiful pink midi dress that featured capped sleeves, and a waist-cinching panel.

© Instagram Penny and Rod have jetted off on a romatic getaway to Lake Como

The star added a pair of pointed-toe stilettos in a similar nude hue and accessorised with a silver necklace and matching bangle. On her shoulder was a classic quilted Chanel shoulder bag in a stunning shade of caramel.

Meanwhile, her iconic blond tresses were immaculately blowdried and styled with copious volume.

Rod looked fabulously dapper donning a white suit jacket and open-collar shirt, exposing an array of fabulous necklaces one of which being a striking pearl piece.

He paired his look with black trousers and loafers, complete with a black belt with a silver buckle.

A glamorous stay

Their hotel of choice, the Villa D'Este, couldn't be more glamorous if it tried.

© Andia/Universal Images Group via The sprawling hotel has had a slew of A-list guests

With impeccable views of the famous lake and surrounded by 25 acres of enchanting park.

The A-list hotspot has played host to many a celebrity in its time, with previous famous visitors including Frank Sinatra, Clark Gable, Elizabeth Taylor, Bruce Springsteen, Madonna, and the Duke and Duchess of Windsor.

Runs in the family

While we are used to seeing Penny and Rod flaunt their fashion credentials both on and off the red carpet, it turns out their son Alistair, 19, has inherited a love of all things style.

The couple have previously kept their boys largely away from the spotlight, only sharing the occasional snap with their sons on social media.

© Getty Images Penny was joined at the premiere by her towering son, Alastair, who oozed style!

However, that all changed last week when Alistair stepped out on the blue carpet at the premiere of David Attenborough's new documentary, Ocean.

Talking the DailyMail at the event Alistair discussed being a student at fashion college, although he admitted he is not in a "transitional phase" of his career, and it considering other options.

© Instagram Penny and Rod share two sons

"I was attending that fashion college, but I've left now," he said, referring to the three-year undergraduate degree course in fashion design that he began at JCA London Fashion Academy in autumn last year.

"I'm in a bit of a transitional period at the moment. I'm trying to get into the film industry, and I want to follow my passion. I've made a few short plays, I write a lot of scripts, and I write a lot of screenplays."