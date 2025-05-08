Rod Stewart's son Alastair, 19, undergoes big life change amid 'transitional' period

Sir Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster's son Alastair, 19, is set for a major course change in his life.

Speaking to the Daily Mail at the premiere of David Attenborough's new documentary, Ocean, Alastair revealed that he is intending to make a significant shift in his career direction.

"I was attending that fashion college, but I've left now," he said, referring to the three-year undergraduate degree course in fashion design that he began at JCA London Fashion Academy in autumn last year.

"I'm in a bit of a transitional period at the moment," Alastair continued. "I'm trying to get into the film industry, and I want to follow my passion. I've made a few short plays, I write a lot of scripts, and I write a lot of screenplays."

Penny and Alastair looked incredible at the event

Alastair attended the event with his former model mother Penny, who looked like a mermaid on the red carpet.

© Getty Images Alastair and Penny showed up on the red carpet together

In an outfit that was at once showstoppingly glamorous and relaxed, the Loose Women star wore a gooseberry-green maxi dress with intricate geometric sequin patterning.

Penny layered the outfit with a fluffy coat, bronze heels and a quilted gold clutch, accessorising with a pair of amethyst drop earrings and rounding off her look with a voluminous wavy hair style.

Beside her, Alastair wore an incredibly smart tailored outfit, with a natural grey jacket, a white shirt and charcoal trousers; he wore his long brown hair in a low bun and accessorised with a stripy statement black-and-grey bowtie.

Rod and Penny's recent baby joy

In March, the Loose Women star met her granddaughter Elsie for the first time, documenting the beautiful moment on Instagram.

The TV personality was cuddling up with the little one in one photo, while another showed her and Rod swooning over the newborn, and a third showed baby Elsie sleeping under a comfy-looking pile of blankets.

Rod's son Liam welcomed Elsie, his second child and Rod's fourth grandchild, with his wife Nicole Ann Artukovich on 2 March.

The happy couple, who got married last year, also share one son, Louie, who was born on 12 May 2023.