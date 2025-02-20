Skip to main contentSkip to footer
John Travolta's daughter Ella shares wedding photo with famous dad for heartfelt tribute
Ella Bleu Travolta and John Travolta attend the Opening Night Gala and 30th Anniversary Screening of "Pulp Fiction" during the 2024 TCM Classic Film Festival at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 18, 2024 in Hollywood, California© Getty Images

The Grease star is also a father to Ella's younger brother Benjamin Travolta

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
John Travolta kept things quiet for his 71st birthday celebrations yesterday, February 18, taking some time off social media to mark the day with his loved ones.

However, the day after his birthday, his daughter Ella Bleu Travolta, 24, took to social media to share a special tribute alongside a throwback photo.

She posted a snap of her and her dad, seemingly at a wedding, with her adorable younger self sporting shoulder-length hair and dressed in a lavender tutu, with her dad sweetly doting over her.

"Happy birthday to the kindest, most loving, special person I know. I love you so much," Ella lovingly penned in her caption, with all her followers reciprocating with birthday wishes for the actor.

Last year for his birthday, John flew to Brazil on his private plane. A historical city in the Pernambuco region of Brazil, named Olinda, even honors the actor by parading a 12-foot tall puppet of his Saturday Night Fever-era style down the streets during their famed carnivals each year around his birthday, having done so for 46 years now.

Ella and John Travolta at a wedding in a throwback photo shared on Instagram© Instagram
Ella shared an adorable throwback with her father for his birthday

The star shared some outtakes from his trip on social media while making sure to pay homage to the people of Olinda. "My trip to Brazil to celebrate my birthday. Also to thank 'Olinda Brazil' which yearly dedicates a carnival to me! I thank you my friends!!"

John and Ella are particularly close, with the former also acting as a producer on her debut EP Colors of Love and sharing it often with his own followers on social media. John and his late wife Kelly Preston also welcomed sons Jett, who tragically passed away in 2009 at the age of 16, and Benjamin, now 14.

John Travolta and his two kids had a snowy Christmas© Instagram
John is also a doting father to son Benjamin

"He's amazing and he's so protective because he's been in this industry — in the movie industry, in the music industry — forever, so he knows how to protect me in that sense," Ella said during an appearance on the Third Hour of Today last year.

She also spoke about working with him as an actress, recalling some of her first ever acting roles as a child beside him. "I love working with my dad, if I could always do it, I would."

Ella Bleu Travolta is seen on November 08, 2024 © Getty Images
Ella is an actress and musician, recently releasing her debut EP

When the idea of a duet was thrown around, Ella confessed that she wanted that to happen as well, particularly a Christmas duet. "I love Christmas music," she bashfully responded. "We'll get in there right after this!"

Ella also explained during a separate conversation with People that when she wanted advice about life in the spotlight and the entertainment industry, she always turned to her father, who has been a Hollywood mainstay since the '70s. "I run things by him a lot." 

Ella is an aspiring model and singer © Getty Images
"I love working with my dad, if I could always do it, I would."

"He's a complete role model for me and one of the biggest things also that he does is he'll give me advice. The best advice that I've gotten obviously is from him, but he also really leaves it up to me, which I really appreciate. He very much so trusts me and my instincts."

