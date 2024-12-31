Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meet John Travolta's 5 siblings who have starred alongside him in famous films
Collage of John Travolta and his siblings on a gold background © Getty

The Grease star is the youngest of six

Melanie Macleod
Wellness Editor
24 minutes ago
While John Travolta is one of Hollywood's biggest and most longstanding stars, to his five siblings, he's the baby of the family.

The Grease icon, who is now 70, has three sisters Ellen, Ann and Margaret, and brothers Samuel and Joseph – and while John is the biggest star in the family, his siblings are no strangers to the spotlight either.

Given that the Travolta matriarch, Helen Cecilia, was an actress as well as a high school drama teacher, it's no surprise her kids went on to be icons in the entertainment industry.

John Travolta wearing a black suit jacket and white shirt © Getty
John Travolta is one of six children

Read on to meet each of John's brothers and sisters – and learn the shows and films they starred in.

Ellen Travolta, 85

Ellen Travolta smiling in a suit and bowtie against a red background© Getty Images for Hallmark Media
Ellen Travolta is a hardworking actress

The oldest of the Travolta siblings, Ellen, shares her baby brother's love of acting – though on a smaller scale than his Hollywood career.

Ellen made a name for herself in sitcoms, starring in Happy Days and the show's spinoff Joanie Loves Chachi, but she also acted alongside John in Grease, making a small appearance as a waitress.

The brother-sister duo also shared the screen in 1970s sitcom, Welcome Back, Kotter.

Ellen still acts to this day, producing and performing in local theater where she lives in Idaho.

John is immensely proud of his older sister, saying of her local performances: "I don't think I've missed any of the shows there."

Ellen is mother to a son, actor Tom Fridley and a daughter, Molly Allen Ritter.

Sam Travolta, 80

John Travolta poses with his sister Ellen Travolta, and his brother, Sam Travolta backstage in 1981 in a black and white photo© Getty Images
John Travolta poses with his sister Ellen Travolta, and his brother, Sam Travolta

John's second oldest sibling, Sam Travolta, is also an actor, though less well-known than John and Ellen, starring in films with John including Wild Hogs in 2007, Sword Fish in 2001 and Old Dogs.

John's oldest brother was struck by tragedy in 2020, when his son, Sam Travolta Junior, sadly died aged 52. John's nephew was a screenwriter who previously revealed his famous uncle gave him a $1,800 allowance to help him when times were tough.

His cause of death was not made public.

 Margaret Travolta, 77

John's sister Margaret has starred in movies alongside some of Hollywood's biggest stars including Tom Hanks and Leonardo Di Caprio in Catch Me If You Can.

She also appeared in High Fidelity with John Cusack and Jack Black, and While You Were Sleeping with Sandra Bullock and Bill Pullman

Ella Travolta and John Travolta attend the 2024 Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.© Taylor Hill
John Travolta is as close to his siblings as he is to his daughter, Ella, pictured here

On TV, Margaret appeared in NYPD Blue as Dr. Helen Boyd and on Days of Our Lives as Sister Mary Margaret.

Not one to be left out of John's films, Margaret worked with her brother on Old Dogs.

Ann Travolta, 75

Ann Travolta and Ellen Travolta smiling in a black and white photo© Ron Galella Collection via Getty
Ann Travolta and Ellen Travolta

The youngest of the Travolta women, Ann worked alongside her brother on Saturday Night Fever and Sword Fish, though she mostly sticks to stage work now, appearing in The Wizard of Oz in 2015.

Ann also acted on stage alongside John in a Broadway production of Grease, working as an understudy while her older brother took on the role of Doody.

Ellen Tavolta, John Travolta and Ann Travolta in a dressing room in a black and white photo© Ron Galella Collection via Getty
Ellen Tavolta, John Travolta and Ann Travolta

Joseph Travolta, 74

Joey Travolta posing in a burgundy varsity jacket© Getty Images
Joey Travolta is an American actor, producer, director, and screenwriter

Mostly known as Joey, Joseph Travolta is closest in age to John. While he obtained a college degree in special education, Joey began a singing career in 1978, before switching to the family business of acting, starring in movies including Beverly Hills Cop III, Oscar and Susan's Plan, as well as in TV shows such as Movie Stars.

Unlike his brothers and sisters, Joey preferred directing and he combined his flair for being behind the camera with his passion for disability advocacy by founding the production company Inclusion Films in 2007, which works on projects with casts and crew members who have developmental disabilities.

 

