John Travolta's daughter Ella supported by famous dad during major milestone The Grease star shares three children with late wife Kelly Preston

John Travolta is a doting dad who has been doing his best to remain positive for his children following the tragic death of Kelly Preston last year.

The Grease actor is notoriously private about his family life, but recently opened up about how he is supporting his kids.

While his youngest son Benjamin is just ten, his daughter Ella is 21, and is making a name for herself in the entertainment industry.

VIDEO: John Travolta and daughter Ella dance in memory of Kelly Preston

With his own experience as an actor, John has been able to mentor Ella and help her during this exciting journey.

The Hollywood star recently spoke to Esquire Spain about fatherhood, and said of helping Ella: "I will ensure the future of my children, help them with what they want to do in their lives.

"It is what I do with Ella now with her films and teaching her to work in the profession."

John Travolta is guiding daughter Ella in the entertainment industry

The doting father added of Benjamin: "Ben is barely ten-years-old. I want to help him evolve because he has his whole life ahead of him."

Ella is becoming a star in her own right and recently celebrated after reaching 500,000 followers on Instagram.

The 21-year-old posted a sweet video on her page to mark the occasion, showing her making macaroons to virtually share with her fans.

"Oh my gosh, thank you so much for 500,000 followers. You guys are incredible. In honour of this I wanted to bake you guys macaroons – virtually of course – so let's see how this goes," she said.

John is also father to late son Jett, who tragically passed away at the age of 17.

The Grease star with Ella and son Benjamin

The actor recently marked what would have been Jett's 29th birthday in a tribute post on Instagram earlier in the month.

The star shared a black-and-white photo of himself and Jett as a young child, 12 years after his passing. Jett had a history of seizures from the age of two and had to be hospitalised at 15 months Kawasaki disease.

He was also on the autistic spectrum. Jett passed away during a Christmas family holiday in the Bahamas.

