Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jennifer Lopez declares she's 'free' in beach bikini video one year after Ben Affleck separation
Subscribe
Jennifer Lopez declares she's 'free' in beach bikini video one year after Ben Affleck separation
Jennifer Lopez attends "Good Night, And Good Luck" Broadway Opening Night at Winter Garden Theatre on April 03, 2025 in New York City.© WireImage

Jennifer Lopez declares she's 'free' in beach bikini video one year after Ben Affleck separation

The Hustlers actress has wrapped up a new project 

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
33 minutes ago
Share this:

Jennifer Lopez is feeling "free" as she steps into a fun new summer.

Last summer, the Selena actress had already spent some months bogged down with rumors of a rift between her and Ben Affleck, which unfortunately proved true, and she ultimately ended the summer filing for divorce in August, on the couple's second wedding anniversary

Things are looking up for the "Let's Get Loud" singer however, and her latest video, seemingly from her recent visit to the Dominican Republic, proves as much. Watch it below.

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez declares she's 'free' in beach bikini video

"That FREE feeling… it's a wrap," she wrote in her caption, revealing that she is done filming for her forthcoming Netflix romantic comedy, Office Romance.

The film was written by Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein, and the cast features both himself and Jennifer. Though details of the plot remain under wraps, its director is Ol Parker, and also features Edward James Olmos as Jennifer's on-screen father, almost 28 years after he also played her father in 1997's Selena.

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein are seen on the set of "Office Romance" on April 07, 2025 in Hoboken, New Jersey© GC Images
Jennifer and Brett filming Office Romance in New Jersey on April 7

Sign up to our TV & Film newsletter for The Emmy Edit’s highlights and the latest releases in What to Watch

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More