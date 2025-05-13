Jennifer Lopez declares she's 'free' in beach bikini video one year after Ben Affleck separation

Jennifer Lopez is feeling "free" as she steps into a fun new summer.

Last summer, the Selena actress had already spent some months bogged down with rumors of a rift between her and Ben Affleck, which unfortunately proved true, and she ultimately ended the summer filing for divorce in August, on the couple's second wedding anniversary.

Things are looking up for the "Let's Get Loud" singer however, and her latest video, seemingly from her recent visit to the Dominican Republic, proves as much. Watch it below.

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez declares she's 'free' in beach bikini video

"That FREE feeling… it's a wrap," she wrote in her caption, revealing that she is done filming for her forthcoming Netflix romantic comedy, Office Romance.

The film was written by Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein, and the cast features both himself and Jennifer. Though details of the plot remain under wraps, its director is Ol Parker, and also features Edward James Olmos as Jennifer's on-screen father, almost 28 years after he also played her father in 1997's Selena.