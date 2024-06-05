Jennifer Lopez breaks silence on tour cancellation with 'great news' as she addresses 'a lot of negativity'

Jennifer Lopez is breaking her silence, and thanking fans for their support, following her announcement that she has decided to cancel her previously planned world tour, This Is Me… Now.

On May 31, the Hustlers actress announced via her newsletter, OnTheJLo, that she was "heartsick" to cancel the tour, which was first announced in February and was slated to run from June to August, however it had been plagued with reports of disappointing ticket sales, and was approaching amid persistent rumors of a low point in her marriage to Ben Affleck.

Reps for Live Nation announced at the time that the decision came in light of the "Let's Get Loud" singer's efforts to take "time off to be with her children, family and close friends," and she herself added: "I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn't do this if I didn't feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again."

Despite the difficult few weeks for Jennifer, in a follow-up newsletter sent to fans on June 5, she had "great news" to celebrate: her latest film Atlas, starring Simu Liu and Sterling K. Brown, is top of the charts for another week.

The triple-threat announced: "I just found out some great news and it's all because of YOU!! ATLAS is #1 worldwide again this week!!! Thank you all so much!!!" The sci-fi film premiered on Netflix on May 24.

"It may seem like there's a lot of negativity out in the world right now…" Jennifer noted, before emphasizing: "But don't let the voices of a few drown out that there is soooo much love out there."

She concluded the bittersweet update with: "Thank you, thank you, thank you!! I love you all so much."

Shortly before announcing her tour cancellation, Jennifer — widely known by her peers and beyond for her machine-like work ethic and consistent project releases — had opened up about how she was trying to slow down. Aside from Atlas and her This Is Me… Now extravaganza, which featured an album, a movie, and a documentary about the making of the movie, in the past two years, she has also premiered movies The Mother, Shotgun Wedding, Marry Me, and her documentary Halftime, about her Super Bowl performance with Shakira.

Speaking with the Associated Press at one of the various Atlas premieres about her very active work life, she admitted: "The truth is over the past few years I've tried to slow down more and be home more, that's the truth."

Plus, asked what sparks her seemingly endless creativity for so many projects, she shared: "For me it's about doing things that are really exciting for me, doing things that inspire me, not doing just everything."

She also noted that in previous years, "that's what I used to do a lot of," meaning as much as possible instead of curating, to which her co-star Sterling quipped: "This is you paired down?!"

Jennifer maintained: "This is actually me paired down, I know that sounds crazy," and Sterling noted: "You're a hustler, baby, I just want you to know."