Jennifer Lopez parties it up at Sundance ahead of premiering new project with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is keeping busy — and partying it up!

The Unstoppable actress was one of several A-Listers to make an appearance at the Sundance Film Festival this week, which was founded by Hollywood veteran Robert Redford in 1981, and focuses on amplifying independent films.

The "Let's Get Loud" singer is currently promoting Kiss of the Spider Woman, and in addition to premiering the film, she also had a buzzy DJ'ing gig.

TRAILER: Jennifer Lopez stars in Unstoppable

On Saturday, January 25, Jennifer joined DJ Chase B and performed during a Casamigos event at TAO, in Park City.

In photos from the fun night out, the Golden Globe nominee was seen wearing a camel-hued billowing crop top with matching bottoms, as she sang into the microphone and hyped up the crowd from the DJ booth.

Jennifer promoting Kiss of the Spider Woman comes on the heels of promoting Unstoppable, the Anthony Robles biopic, which was also produced by her ex-husband Ben Affleck and his best friend and longtime collaborator Matt Damon, through their production company Artists Equity, which was founded in late 2022.

© Instagram Jennifer attended, and DJ'd, a Casamigos event

Kiss of the Spider Woman is a musical thriller adapted from the 1992 stage musical by Terrence McNally, John Kander and Fred Ebb, which itself is based on the 1976 novel by Manuel Puig.

Jennifer stars as Aurora opposite Diego Luna as Valentín, and per IMDb, the plot reads: "Valentín, a political prisoner, shares a cell with Molina, convicted for public indecency. An unlikely bond forms as Molina recounts a Hollywood musical plot starring Ingrid Luna."

© GC Images She rang in the New Year from nearby Aspen

Despite her and Ben's recent divorce, the two have remained on amicable terms, both when it comes to each other's former stepchildren and professionally.

© Variety via Getty Images Unstoppable was produced by Ben and Matt

Kiss of the Spider Woman is the second film from Ben and Matt that Jennifer is promoting since the divorce. Last year, when Unstoppable was first announced, Ben raved about having cast Jennifer in the project. Speaking with CBS News at the time, when asked about the rumors of her participation, he attempted to keep it under wraps, simply saying: "We always hire the very best performers. And in this case, I can say every single person that's been cast so far I think is the very absolute best choice." He eventually relented though, confirming: "Yes, I believe Jennifer Lopez may be doing that movie."

© Jon Kopaloff The singer and her ex finalized their divorce earlier this year

Once he confirmed the news, he couldn't help but gush about her, and even admitted: "Can't make it look like she's doing it as a favor to me, but actually she is." Ben then detailed what a major perk it was to get to work with his then-wife, endearingly adding: "What fun, what a joy to do something with her, see her be great, go to work with your wife, go to work with your best friend."

He further said: "Because ultimately, like, your work becomes the lion's share of what defines your life, in terms of the time you spend. And if you don't like who you're working with, and if you have difficulty or trouble at work, I think it's one of the things that can really cause depression, anxiety and pain for people."