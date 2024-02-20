Steve Irwin’s son Robert welcomes new family members after split from girlfriend

Over the weekend, the Irwin family introduced three charming new members to their brood, delighting fans with a lighthearted homage to cinematic adventure.

Terri Irwin, the matriarch of the wildlife-conserving family, took to Instagram to share a delightful snapshot featuring her son, Robert Irwin, aged 20, engaging in a playful training session with their latest additions: three enchanting chickens named Waffle, Mochi, and Cindy.

Channeling the spirit of Chris Pratt's iconic raptor-taming pose from Jurassic World, Robert squatted with arms extended, a nod to the blockbuster film that fans quickly celebrated.

Terri's post sparked joy and amusement amongst followers, with one commenting; "This is the best picture ever!! I'm going to show my children that this is Jurassic World."

Another added, "This is too adorable!!" showcasing the universal appeal of the family's unique blend of conservation and humor.

This light-hearted family moment comes amid a more personal change for Robert, as he and his girlfriend of nearly two years, Rorie Buckey, aged 19, recently announced their decision to part ways.

In a joint statement released on Rorie's Instagram story, the young couple expressed gratitude for the time they shared and extended their best wishes for each other's futures, emphasizing mutual respect and appreciation despite the end of their romantic journey.

Following the announcement, Robert took steps to move forward by adjusting his social media presence, removing posts featuring Rorie and highlighting his adventures and family moments instead.

Rorie, for her part, opted for privacy by setting her profile to private and disabling comments, though the two continue to follow each other online, reflecting the amicable nature of their split.

Robert and Rorie, whose relationship became Instagram official in August 2023 after sparking rumors in November 2022, had previously made a memorable appearance together at the Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One premiere in Sydney.

Bindi has a close relationship with her brother Robert and he walked her down the aisle at her wedding

Their last public outing was at the Australian Open in Melbourne, where they were seen departing the city together, marking the end of their public journey as a couple.

