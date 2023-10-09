Bindi Irwin melts hearts with adorable photo of mini-me daughter Grace

Bindi Irwin melted hearts at the weekend with an adorable photo of her mini-me daughter, Grace.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the 25-year-old opted to post a string of photos featuring her "sweetheart" tot - and it's safe to say, the mother-daughter duo are beyond precious.

Take a look at one of their sweetest moments together in the video below...

WATCH: Bindi Irwin shares magical snow day in Tasmania with daughter Grace

In the snaps, doting mom Bindi can be seen beaming from ear to ear, whilst her little girl Grace, two, is pictured smiling sweetly with an adorable pigtail.

For the impromptu photoshoot, Bindi donned a casual red and white chequered shirt, whilst Grace was dressed in a sage green T-shirt emblazoned with the words 'Crocs rule!'.

The heartwarming images also showed a bright blue climbing frame in the background which we can only imagine belongs to little Grace.

Alongside the pictures, Bindi simply penned: "Sweetheart," followed by a bright red heart emoji.

Bindi's fans flooded the comments section with touching messages. "Bindi, she is such a beautiful mix of you and Chandler [red heart] precious," noted one, while another chimed in: "OMG! She's getting so big!"

A third remarked: "OMG she is precious. She has your dad's eyes," and a fourth sweetly added: "Copy and paste, your mini you."

Bindi shares Grace with her husband Chandler Powell. The lovebirds tied the knot in 2020 in a deeply sentimental ceremony at the Australia Zoo in Queensland, which was founded by Bindi's great-grandparents, Bob and Lyn Irwin.

Ever since she was a child, Bindi has strived to be a passionate wildlife conservationist and a Wildlife Warrior, setting her heart on protecting all living beings. She has continued to carry out her late father's mission to protect animals.

And on her wedding day, she was able to pay tribute to her loved one in a poignant way. Speaking to HELLO! magazine, Bindi explained: "On the day we had a candle-lighting ceremony in honour of dad, alongside my favourite photo of him and our family dog, Sui.

"It meant the world to pay tribute to his memory on our special day. I'd also like to mention my incredible brother who walked me down the aisle. I'm forever thankful for his friendship and support."

After tying the knot, Bindi and Chandler went on to welcome their first child in 2021. Announcing her daughter's safe arrival at the time, Bindi shared a beautiful photo of Grace and wrote: "March 25, 2021. Celebrating the two loves of my life. Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter. Grace Warrior Irwin Powell.

"Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light. Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler's family dating back to the 1700s.

"Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior."

She finished by adding: "Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad. There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed."