Bindi Irwin, 26, shares gorgeous throwback to early romance as a teenager with husband Chandler Powell

Bindi Irwin, 26, has shared a gorgeous throwback to her early romance with husband Chandler Powell. Taken when Bindi was 17 and Chandler 19, the picture shows Bindi in what appears to be a white prom dress, covered in beading and feathers, in Chandler's arms as he holds her, bridal style.

Chandler is in a white linen suit with a black shirt, and they both have their eyes closed as they tilt their heads towards each other.

"I was 17, you were 19 when this photo was taken, nine years ago. Falling in love with you was immediate. Loving you more every day is utterly effortless. All these years later and every time you smile at me, my heart skips a beat," Bindi captioned the post. "On March 25th we celebrate Grace’s third birthday and our fourth wedding anniversary. Here’s to a lifetime of love. @chandlerpowell."

"I love you so much. Every day is even more magical than the last. I’m endlessly grateful for the life we have built together. Happy anniversary," Chandler replied in the comments.

The lovebirds tied the knot in 2020 in a deeply sentimental ceremony at the Australia Zoo in Queensland, which was founded by Bindi's great-grandparents, Bob and Lyn Irwin. Bindi's father was Steve Irwin, known globally as the Crocodile Hunter, a beloved conservationist and animal lover, who died in 2006 at the age of 44 after being pierced in the chest by a Stingray.

The Irwin family live at Australia Zoo and keep Steve's memories alive

In November 2019, wildlife expert Bindi – who has taken up her father's cause – spoke to HELLO! ahead of her wedding and admitted she is finding "some special way" to include him in the ceremony and reception.

"I was thinking some koalas, maybe a wombat would remind me of him! We are going to sit down and find little ways to be able to include him. Things he liked to eat - and what's so special for us is getting married in Australia Zoo, it's dad's favorite place on the planet, he built the place with his bare hands so it will be really nice I think to celebrate the day surrounded by love and light," she said.

© Kate Berry The Australian chose a dress very similar to her mom's bridal gown

The pair tied the knot in a secret ceremony in March 2020, just hours before Australia's federal government's COVID-19 deadline on the number of wedding guests allowed at a wedding ceremony came into effect.

Bindi's gorgeous bridal dress came from Brisbane-based bridal boutique Paddington Weddings, and was inspired by the one her mother wore when she tied the knot with Steve decades earlier. Bindi told HELLO! that she would have liked to have worn her mother's exact dress, but felt it was more important that it was last worn on her parents' special day in 1992.

© Kate Berry Bindi hopes the couple will renew their vows

Bindi and Chandler have since welcomed daughter Grace, who was born on their first wedding anniversary.