Keke Palmer opens up about *that* moment with Usher

Everyone's favorite talk show guest Keke Palmer is finally opening up about her drama with R&B singer Usher. In 2023, just a few months after giving birth to her son Leodis "Leo" Andrellton Jackson, she went viral after joining Usher on stage during his Las Vegas residency.

Usher serenaded Keke while the two hugged and danced – what looked like a lighthearted moment quickly fueled gossip online. Her then-boyfriend and Leo's father, Darius Jackson tweeted disapprovingly: "It's the outfit tho…you a mom."

Keke told PEOPLE she was "speechless" over the comment. "I was just at a concert, doing what I do as an entertainer, creating a fun moment," she said. "How it became a storyline that me and Usher are in love, I don't know."

At the time, Keke chose not to respond publicly, but now, nearly two years later, she's reclaiming the narrative. On Friday, May 9, the singer released her new single, "My Confession" and she's not holding back.

She sings, "Summer '23, we was in Vegas, right/Broke up with me and you hopped up on a flight/Was tryna find my way back to 'alright'/So I figured that I'd have myself a girl's night. 48-hours later online/Made me a villain for sympathy but you lied, mm/But the truth is, in Vegas, we was already over, boo/Because of you."

Keke promoted the song to her 14.5 million Instagram followers writing: "This one is personal. 'My Confession' is exactly what it sounds like – me giving voice to the feelings I buried."

© GC Images Keke is no stranger to telling her story

While her ex-boyfriend has yet to make a statement about the song, fans are fully on Team Keke. Model Jodie Turner Smith commented on Keke's Instagram: "talk your talk keke!!!!!" while another fan wrote: "Oh that pen was penning!! Love this!"

"My Confession" will appear on her upcoming album, Just Keke, out on June 20. This marks her third album – her debut, So Uncool, dropped in 2007, followed by Big Boss in 2023.

© Getty Images for for Holiday Inn Keke and her son Leo

The multihyphenate is known for more than just her music. Keke's breakout role came in 2006 as Akeelah Anderson in Akeelah and the Bee. Since then, she's starred in Scream Queens, Jordan Peele's Nope and most recently, in One of Them Days – a buddy comedy written by Issa Rae and co-starring SZA. She even hosts the iconic gameshow, Password, as seen in the video below.

© WireImage Keke always bounces back

Keke's also been using her platform to champion women's empowerment and creative independence. In 2022, she launched her own digital network, KeyTV, aimed at amplifying more diverse voices in media and giving creators of color more control over their narratives. Throughout her career, she continues to carve out space on her own terms.

Whether she's acting, singing, or speaking her truth, Keke continues to remind the world: she's the moment.