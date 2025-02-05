Jennifer Garner looks so loved up with boyfriend John Miller in rare LA outing

Jennifer Garner is notoriously private about her relationship with businessman John Miller; yet the couple looked more loved up than ever in their latest outing, proving their love is still going strong.

The pair took to the streets of Los Angeles for a casual stroll as per the Daily Mail, where they held hands and shared a hug in a rare display of affection from the two.

The 52-year-old actress donned a dark hoodie and green leggings for the occasion, adding a pair of black sneakers.

Her CEO boyfriend wore blue jeans, a blue flannel shirt, and brown boots for their date and was all smiles as Jennifer wrapped her arms around him.

Jennifer and John began their relationship in 2018 after her divorce from Ben Affleck was finalized. They reportedly split in 2020 and reunited a short time later.

Since then, they have shared an extremely private romance, with only the occasional outing together.

Prior to their relationship, Jennifer was married to the Pearl Harbor star for 10 years until they announced their split in June 2015. They share three children: Violet, 19, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12.

John shares two kids of his own with his ex-wife, violinist Caroline Campbell.

The Los Angeles native graduated from Stanford Law School and created his own fast-food chain, CaliBurger; he is also the CEO of its parent company, CaliGroup.

The lowkey couple have shown no indication of their desire to get married, with Jennifer's previous comments to People putting a stop to any rumors.

"I don't know. I'm so far from it," she told the publication in 2021. "And I don't know that marriage would need to be a part...I mean I definitely don't think that I'll be single forever. But this is not the time. I don't need to complicate it; I'm good."

This outing comes just weeks after Jennifer shared that she suffered a great loss in the devastating LA wildfires that ravaged the area in January.

Speaking to MSNBC at the time, she revealed that her friend from church lost their life in the blaze.

"I did lose a friend, and it's really tender," she said on the show. Jennifer added that her local church had also been razed to the ground in the disaster.

"It's my family's church and it's where my kids went to Sunday school," she said with tears in her eyes.

"We lit the advent candle there together a few weeks ago, we watched the kids perform, it's a preschool, a central place for our community, it's a gathering point for our community of really cool, quirky, and mostly blue-collar people, and I loved belonging there."

"My heart bleeds for my friends," she continued. "I can think of 100 families, friends, who lost their homes. I feel guilty walking through my house. What can I offer with these hands and walls?"

The fires claimed the lives of at least 29 people and have caused over $250 billion worth of damage, according to an estimate from AccuWeather.