Ben Affleck's two-word response to 'Hollywood's most eligible bachelor' comment

Ben Affleck is not only a single man following his divorce from Jennifer Lopez, but apparently he's also "Hollywood's most eligible bachelor".

The 52-year-old was paid the compliment when he was approached by TMZ at Lavo Ristorante in West Hollywood on Thursday.

Ben was asked in Spanish by the reporter how "Hollywood's most eligible bachelor" was feeling, and he had the perfect two-word response.

Laughing at the compliment, Ben replied: "Muy bien," which translates to "very good" in English.

Ben laughed off his 'Hollywood's most eligible bachelor' title

Ben is fluent in Spanish after learning the language when he went to Mexico for a year, aged 13, to film a children's TV show.

The Accountant 2 star was also asked if he "still liked Latinas" following his split from JLo, to which Ben immediately replied: "Yes, of course I do."

Divorce

Ben and Jennifer finalized their divorce in January, less than five months after she filed to dissolve their two-year marriage in August 2024.

Ben is single following his divorce from Jennifer Lopez

While she listed their date of separation as April 26, she waited until the second anniversary of their Georgia wedding to file the papers.

Jennifer reportedly filed the divorce papers herself in LA County Superior Court without an attorney present.

The documents state that Jennifer requested that neither she nor Ben be awarded spousal support.

Ben and Jennifer finalized their divorce in January 2025

Their whirlwind romance began in 2002, and they quickly became one of the most talked-about couples in Hollywood.

Following a brief engagement, they broke up in 2004, only to reconnect in 2021, nearly two decades after their initial split.

After a short three-month engagement, the couple surprised fans by announcing they had tied the knot in a low-key Las Vegas wedding at the Little White Chapel on July 16, 2022.

Ben and Jennifer had a second wedding in Georgia

They then hosted a more lavish three-day wedding party at Ben's estate in Georgia on August 20, 2022.

Jennifer spoke of her wedding day, which took place 18 years after they called off their first engagement, in her On the JLo newsletter.

She said: "Some old wounds were healed that day and the weight of the past finally lifted off our shoulders. Full-circle — and not at all the way we planned it. Better."

Jennifer and Ben first married in Las Vegas

It was agreed in their divorce settlement that Jennifer and Ben will each retain the earnings they individually acquired from various projects during their marriage, according to TMZ.

Ben may be a single man for a while longer after admitting in April that his flirting skills could use some work.

He appeared at a press junket for his latest film, The Accountant 2, and said he can relate to his character, Christian Wolff, who does not know "how to flirt."

Ben admitted his flirting skills could use some work

"You know, he's not comfortable extending himself. He doesn't really know how to flirt, exactly," Ben said, according to Page Six.

"He's not comfortable," he added before including himself as he said: "Like so many of us."

Explaining relationships are "not easy", Ben noted: "It's not easy for anyone figuring out relationships, particularly at the very early part, where you're trying to gauge, 'What does this signal mean? Is this person looking at me? Do they like me? Am I going to humiliate myself if I go over there?'"