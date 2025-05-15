Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Bob Dylan embraces career pivot at 83 'with great urgency'
Honoree Bob Dylan speaks onstage at the 25th anniversary MusiCares 2015 Person Of The Year Gala honoring Bob Dylan at the Los Angeles Convention Center on February 6, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. The annual benefit raises critical funds for MusiCares' Emergency Financial Assistance and Addiction Recovery programs. For more information visit musicares.org© Getty Images

The subject of the Oscar nominated A Complete Unknown is putting his artistic self forward once more

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Bob Dylan may be known as one of the greatest songwriters of all time, but to many casual fans of the singer, his second career choice may come as a bit of a surprise.

The musician, 83, has been a working singer-songwriter since the 1960s, starting with his 1962 self-titled debut album. But it was in that same decade he began exploring his other love — painting.

In 1968, one of his art works was admired by the public for the first time, when his painting was used for the cover of the Band's debut record Music From Big Pink

A woman views a painting "Still Life with Peaches" (L) and a print "Train Tracks, 2013" (R) by Bob Dylan on display as part of "The Drawn Blank Series" exhibition of the singer's artwork at the Ross Art Group gallery on May 8, 2014 in New York. The exhibition marks the first time this series of Bob Dylans artwork has been shown in the US and is based on drawings and sketches made by Dylan while on the road during the period of 1989 through 1992.© Getty Images
Bob's art has returned to the Halcyon Gallery for a new exhibition, which opened on May 9

A new exhibition

Since then, Bob's paintings have been showcased in galleries around the world, most notably in Europe, and have been featured occasionally in his musical releases as well. And now, they're back in full display in London.

A new exhibition titled "Point Blank" opened on May 9 at London's Halcyon Gallery, with over 100 of his works, described as more "intimate" than ever before, on display up until July 6.

The gallery has worked with the "Like a Rolling Stone" singer for nearly two decades, and founder Paul Green shared in a statement with Artnet: "It has been an extraordinary experience to watch this cultural icon develop into such a critically revered and important visual artist."

Black-and-white photo of Bob Dylan in front of a microphone© Getty Images
"The idea was not only to observe the human condition, but to throw myself into it with great urgency."

Alongside the gallery opening, the musician himself shared some words about his desire to return to painting amid his limited public presence, and the inspiration behind his work. "The idea was not only to observe the human condition, but to throw myself into it with great urgency," he shared.

Kate Brown, the gallery's creative director, told the publication as well: "People who attend the exhibition will discover that they provoke stories from our imagination. These works on paper feel like memories, intangible windows into the life and imagination of one of the greatest storytellers who ever lived."

Bob Dylan performs as a surprise guest during Farm Aid at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center on September 23, 2023 in Noblesville, Indiana.© Getty Images
Bob Dylan's last public appearance, during a Farm Aid concert in September 2023

Limited public life

The Nobel Prize winning songwriter remains firmly out of the public eye, despite receiving renewed attention over the past year for the film A Complete Unknown, James Mangold's musical drama in which Timothée Chalamet plays the singer during the early years of his career.

While away from the spotlight, Bob continues to nurture his love for painting, often creating his art while out on the road. Back in 1977, he spoke with his friend and poet Allen Ginsberg about his love for art.

Timothee Chalamet in A Complete Unknown© Searchlight Pictures
Timothée Chalamet in "A Complete Unknown"

Art through 'struggle'

"Before the 19th century people painted what they were paid to paint," he told them in a conversation that wasn't uncovered and transcribed until 2018. "They weren't painting anything individual." 

"Look at Bosch — there's no struggle. There's no struggle in any of Dali's paintings. Life is a struggle. If you want to do business and create work, then you struggle; if your struggle shows, then you make it… We try to make something better out of what is real. If we want to be successful as an artist, we make it better, and give meaning to something meaningless."

A woman visits the exhibition of 24 paintings by US singer Bob Dylan entitled "Drawn Blank", at Chateau La Coste Art Center in Le Puy-Sainte-Reparade, southeastern France, on May 5, 2022. - The Nobel Prize-winning, songwriter, musician and artist, painted the "Drawn Blank" serie between 2008 and 2013, based on his drawings made during his tours in Europe and America between 1989 and 1991. This will be the first exhibition of paintings by Bob Dylan in France.© Getty Images
The singer has been displaying his art for decades

