Bob Dylan may be known as one of the greatest songwriters of all time, but to many casual fans of the singer, his second career choice may come as a bit of a surprise.

The musician, 83, has been a working singer-songwriter since the 1960s, starting with his 1962 self-titled debut album. But it was in that same decade he began exploring his other love — painting.

In 1968, one of his art works was admired by the public for the first time, when his painting was used for the cover of the Band's debut record Music From Big Pink.

© Getty Images Bob's art has returned to the Halcyon Gallery for a new exhibition, which opened on May 9

A new exhibition

Since then, Bob's paintings have been showcased in galleries around the world, most notably in Europe, and have been featured occasionally in his musical releases as well. And now, they're back in full display in London.

A new exhibition titled "Point Blank" opened on May 9 at London's Halcyon Gallery, with over 100 of his works, described as more "intimate" than ever before, on display up until July 6.

The gallery has worked with the "Like a Rolling Stone" singer for nearly two decades, and founder Paul Green shared in a statement with Artnet: "It has been an extraordinary experience to watch this cultural icon develop into such a critically revered and important visual artist."

© Getty Images "The idea was not only to observe the human condition, but to throw myself into it with great urgency."

Alongside the gallery opening, the musician himself shared some words about his desire to return to painting amid his limited public presence, and the inspiration behind his work. "The idea was not only to observe the human condition, but to throw myself into it with great urgency," he shared.

Kate Brown, the gallery's creative director, told the publication as well: "People who attend the exhibition will discover that they provoke stories from our imagination. These works on paper feel like memories, intangible windows into the life and imagination of one of the greatest storytellers who ever lived."

© Getty Images Bob Dylan's last public appearance, during a Farm Aid concert in September 2023

Limited public life

The Nobel Prize winning songwriter remains firmly out of the public eye, despite receiving renewed attention over the past year for the film A Complete Unknown, James Mangold's musical drama in which Timothée Chalamet plays the singer during the early years of his career.

While away from the spotlight, Bob continues to nurture his love for painting, often creating his art while out on the road. Back in 1977, he spoke with his friend and poet Allen Ginsberg about his love for art.

© Searchlight Pictures Timothée Chalamet in "A Complete Unknown"

Art through 'struggle'

"Before the 19th century people painted what they were paid to paint," he told them in a conversation that wasn't uncovered and transcribed until 2018. "They weren't painting anything individual."

"Look at Bosch — there's no struggle. There's no struggle in any of Dali's paintings. Life is a struggle. If you want to do business and create work, then you struggle; if your struggle shows, then you make it… We try to make something better out of what is real. If we want to be successful as an artist, we make it better, and give meaning to something meaningless."