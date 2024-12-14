Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Timothée Chalamet's striking new blonde hair is so Bob Dylan-coded
Subscribe
Timothée Chalamet's striking new blonde hair is so Bob Dylan-coded
Timothée Chalamet attends the WSJ. Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards sponsored by Harry Winston, Hyundai Motor America, Montblanc, RÃ©my Martin and Roche Bobois at MoMA on November 01, 2023 in New York City.© Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet's striking new blonde hair is so Bob Dylan-coded

Kylie Jenner's boyfriend paid homage to the legendary singer, who he plays in the upcoming movie A Complete Unknown 

Lauren Ramsay
Fashion and Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Timothée Chalamet's performance as Bob Dylan in the upcoming biopic movie A Complete Unknown has been the talk of the town over recent months, with film fans and Bob fanatics alike patiently waiting to see how well the 28-year-old portrays the legendary singer, known for hits including Like A Rolling Stone and Blowin' in The Wind.

It's not uncommon for actors to lean into their characters during press outings in the build-up to a new release. Take Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande's Wicked 'tour'drobes, Zendaya's Challengers outfits and Anya Taylor-Joy's Mad Max looks as prime examples from 2024. 

For the premiere of A Complete Unknown on Friday night in New York, Timothée debuted fresh blonde hair with auburn highlights, which created an uncanny resemblance to Bob at the 2003 Sundance Festival. 

Timothee Chalamet debuted his blonde hair at the "A Complete Unknown" premiere on Friday© Getty Images
Timothee Chalamet debuted his blonde hair at the "A Complete Unknown" premiere on Friday

He stepped out in a red checkered shirt layered with a black leather jacket (that would easily slot into the wardrobes of Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid in 2024), paired with black skinny jeans and trainers. A grey checkered scarf, leather gloves and blue beanie hat made up his accessories arsenal which replicated those worn by Bob at the 2000s film festival.

Peeking through from under his hat, a sweepy blonde fringe that stopped us in our tracks, yet delivered an excellent homage to the folk and rock music star.

Bob Dylan during the 2003 Sundance Film Festival - "Masked and Anonymous" Photo Call at Blind Dog in Park City, Utah, United States. (Photo by James Devaney/WireImage)© WireImage
Bob Dylan during the 2003 Sundance Film Festival

The 83-year-old recently spoke out to show confidence in Timothee to play the role. He wrote on X: “Timothee Chalamet is starring in the lead role. Timmy’s a brilliant actor so I’m sure he’s going to be completely believable as me. Or a younger me. Or some other me.”

At the A Complete Unknown after party, both E! News and People reported that Kylie Jenner - Timothée's love interest since April 2023, was in attendance, and the couple looked as loved up as ever. According to E! News, Kylie and Timothée were "spotted holding hands at the after-party" and "spent the whole night together." 

We've seen the blonde hair, now it's time for official couple images, please...

Transform your routine with expert advice from our beauty and wellness team

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Culture

See more

Read More