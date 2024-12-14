Timothée Chalamet's striking new blonde hair is so Bob Dylan-coded

Timothée Chalamet's performance as Bob Dylan in the upcoming biopic movie A Complete Unknown has been the talk of the town over recent months, with film fans and Bob fanatics alike patiently waiting to see how well the 28-year-old portrays the legendary singer, known for hits including Like A Rolling Stone and Blowin' in The Wind.

It's not uncommon for actors to lean into their characters during press outings in the build-up to a new release. Take Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande's Wicked 'tour'drobes, Zendaya's Challengers outfits and Anya Taylor-Joy's Mad Max looks as prime examples from 2024.

For the premiere of A Complete Unknown on Friday night in New York, Timothée debuted fresh blonde hair with auburn highlights, which created an uncanny resemblance to Bob at the 2003 Sundance Festival.

© Getty Images Timothee Chalamet debuted his blonde hair at the "A Complete Unknown" premiere on Friday

He stepped out in a red checkered shirt layered with a black leather jacket (that would easily slot into the wardrobes of Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid in 2024), paired with black skinny jeans and trainers. A grey checkered scarf, leather gloves and blue beanie hat made up his accessories arsenal which replicated those worn by Bob at the 2000s film festival.

Peeking through from under his hat, a sweepy blonde fringe that stopped us in our tracks, yet delivered an excellent homage to the folk and rock music star.

© WireImage Bob Dylan during the 2003 Sundance Film Festival

The 83-year-old recently spoke out to show confidence in Timothee to play the role. He wrote on X: “Timothee Chalamet is starring in the lead role. Timmy’s a brilliant actor so I’m sure he’s going to be completely believable as me. Or a younger me. Or some other me.”

At the A Complete Unknown after party, both E! News and People reported that Kylie Jenner - Timothée's love interest since April 2023, was in attendance, and the couple looked as loved up as ever. According to E! News, Kylie and Timothée were "spotted holding hands at the after-party" and "spent the whole night together."

We've seen the blonde hair, now it's time for official couple images, please...