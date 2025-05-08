Timothée Chalamet's ex-girlfriend reacts to his and Kylie Jenner's red carpet debut

It took two years, but Timothée Chalamet finally made his red carpet debut with his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, on May 7.

The couple put on a loved-up display at the 70th David Di Donatello at Cinecitta Studios in Rome, Italy.

While their fans were buzzing over their PDA at the glamorous event, Timothée's ex-girlfriend also had a reaction.

The actor dated Baby Driver actress Eiza González, briefly in 2020, and she appears to have given her seal of approval to the happy couple.

© WireImage Kylie and Timothee made their red carpet debut at the 70th David Di Donatello at Cinecitta Studios

Eliza 'liked' a photo of her ex and Kylie that was posted on Vanity Fair's Instagram account, with the caption: "Club Chalamet, our heart goes out to you. Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 70th David Di Donatello in Italy on Wednesday."

The photo showed Timothée with his arm wrapped around Kylie while they posed for photos, with the beauty mogul looking stunning in a black, floor-length dress.

© Getty Images Timothee and Eliza dated briefly in 2020

Timothée and Eliza were romantically linked in June 2020 after they were kissing during a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. However, it appears their romance was short-lived.

He and Kylie first met in January 2023 during Paris Fashion Week. They were rumored to have begun dating that spring and were spotted together for the first time on September 5, 2023, packing on the PDA while enjoying Beyoncé's Renaissance tour at SoFi Stadium.

© Getty Images The couple couldn't keep their hands off each other

Days later, they attended the 2023 US Open men's final march and were pictured cuddling.

Kylie joined Timothée at the 2024 Golden Globes and was also a constant presence during the 2025 awards season as he vied for Best Actor nods for his work as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown.

She was also by his side at the 2025 Oscars, and although she skipped the red carpet, she was pictured sitting beside him during the ceremony.

© Getty Images Kylie and Timothee met in January 2023

They have mostly kept their romance lowkey, with Kylie telling British Vogue in 2024 that "Privacy is so important to me in life".

They have only been spotted out and about several times. For Kylie's 27th birthday last year, the 29-year-old actor joined her and her friends on a trip to the Bahamas. Timothée has also met Kylie's family, including sister Kim Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner.

His ex isn't the only person to give the couple their blessing. Timothée's mother, Nicole Flender, is a big fan, telling New York Magazine's Curbed that Kylie "is lovely".

© Harbaugh/AMPAS/Shutterstock Kylie was by Timothee's side at the Oscars

"I have to say she's lovely," the real estate agent told the publication in April. "She's very nice to me."

Before Timothée, Kylie was in a relationship with rapper Travis Scott, with whom she shares daughter six-year-old daughter, Stormi, and son Aire, three.

Kylie and Travis were together for around five years and split sometime in late 2022. They met in April 2017 at Coachella, and during a 2018 joint interview with GQ, they finally opened up about how their relationship began.

© Getty Images Timothee's mom has given Kylie her seal of approval

"Coachella was one of the stops on his tour,” Kylie told the magazine. "So he said, 'I'm going back on tour—what do we want to do about this?' Because we obviously liked each other."

She continued: "And I was like, 'I guess I'm going with you'"