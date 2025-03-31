Married at First Sight Australia - which couples stayed together? 

Back in January, fans tuned into Married at First Sight Australia, where they were introduced to 20 new singles searching for their happily ever after.
As 10 brides took a leap of faith and met 10 grooms at the end of the aisle, experts John Aiken, Mel Schilling and Alessandra Rampolla were brought in to help the newlyweds on their journey. But, after navigating the highs and lows of marriage on TV, which couples actually stayed together? And which ones went their separate ways?
Here, we reveal what happened to the stars of season 12…
Lauren and Elliot
Lauren Hall, 37, and Eliot Donovan, 35, quickly became one of the show's most controversial couples, with the groom deciding to walk away on their honeymoon.
While they may have left the experiment, Lauren and Eliot were later invited back as an "intruder couple", and the former was matched with Clint, while the latter got to know Veronica.
Currently, there are no signs of a reconciliation between the two.
Carina and Paul
Alas, it wasn't meant to be for Carina and Paul. Despite getting off to a strong start, the couple called it quits at their final vows.
During one of the show's tasks, Carina and Paul were asked to decide if they'd be interested in meeting another love match that the experts had made for them. While Carina was quick to decline, Paul went ahead and met with his other match – a move which cemented the end of their marriage.
In a tense moment, a heartbroken Carina told her groom that she was "done" with their relationship, and in the months since, has posted about choosing herself on Instagram. Following the end of MAFS, Paul has also spoken about their time together, and apologised to Carina.
Penning a statement on March 31, he wrote: "Carina, I want to say how much I respect your decision and how grateful I am for the time we shared. I know I made mistakes, and I'm truly sorry for the hurt I caused.
"Despite everything, you showed grace, kindness, and strength, and I'll always hold deep respect for you. You'll forever be someone important to me, and I'll always cherish the memories we made. Wishing you nothing but love and happiness on your journey ahead."
Rhi and Jeff
It all worked out for Rhi and Jeff, who are still together! Confirming that they've remained an item, Jeff was recently spotted celebrating his 40th birthday with his wife.
In a new post shared in March, Jeff wrote that staying with Rhi was the "Easiest decision of my life" – and we couldn't be happier for them!
Jamie and Dave
Jamie and Dave's current relationship status is something of a mystery. While the duo decided to stick together in their final vows, it's unclear if they made it work on the outside too.
Regardless, Dave noted that he was "proud" of his and Jamie's time on the show, and they've continued to follow one another on Instagram, which suggests that, at the very least, they've remained on good terms. Look like we'll have to wait and find out!
Jacqui and Ryan
Jacqui and Ryan had some pretty intense moments on the show, with the groom making disrespectful comments about his wife to the other contestants. After all of their ups and downs, fans were far from shocked when Jacqui and Ryan went their separate ways at the final vows.
In a twist that no one saw coming, Jacqui ended up finding love with another of the grooms – Clint – and this month, they were even spotted on a romantic hike around Tasmania's Launceston. As for Ryan, the reality star has spoken about entering his "next chapter".
Sierah and Billy
For a while, it looked like Sierah and Billy might make things work, but after it came out that she'd gone to dinner with her co-stars, Adrian Araouzou and Tony Mojanovski, behind her husband's back, their relationship began to break down.
After Sierah and Billy mutually decided to leave the experiment at their commitment ceremony, Billy told the experts: "I just feel like I've really retreated. I've got literally no deep connection from you, Sierah. I've got nothing."