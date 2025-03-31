Married at First Sight Australia - which couples stayed together? 

Alas, it wasn't meant to be for Carina and Paul. Despite getting off to a strong start, the couple called it quits at their final vows.

During one of the show's tasks, Carina and Paul were asked to decide if they'd be interested in meeting another love match that the experts had made for them. While Carina was quick to decline, Paul went ahead and met with his other match – a move which cemented the end of their marriage.

In a tense moment, a heartbroken Carina told her groom that she was "done" with their relationship, and in the months since, has posted about choosing herself on Instagram. Following the end of MAFS, Paul has also spoken about their time together, and apologised to Carina.

Penning a statement on March 31, he wrote: "Carina, I want to say how much I respect your decision and how grateful I am for the time we shared. I know I made mistakes, and I'm truly sorry for the hurt I caused.

"Despite everything, you showed grace, kindness, and strength, and I'll always hold deep respect for you. You'll forever be someone important to me, and I'll always cherish the memories we made. Wishing you nothing but love and happiness on your journey ahead."