Where is Cassie Ventura now? Inside the singer's family life with Alex Fine amid Diddy trial

Cassie Ventura, who is serving as the prosecution's witness in her ex-boyfriend Sean "Diddy" Combs' federal criminal trial, was supported by her husband Alex Fine when she took to the witness stand to testify on Tuesday.

The singer opened up about her decade-long relationship with the rapper which involved alleged sexual and physical abuse. The former couple parted ways in 2018 and Cassie filed a lawsuit against Diddy in November 2023.

© Getty Images Cassie and Diddy were in a decade long relationship

Following the settlement, further lawsuits were created and a federal investigation was put in place. The rapper was arrested in September 2024 for charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and engagement in prostitution.

© Getty Images Alex Fine supported his wife at the trial

Despite a turbulent few years, Cassie shares a loving family life with her husband Alex and their two daughters, Frankie and Sunny. The star is eight months pregnant and expecting a baby boy with her partner. HELLO! takes a closer look at the singer's personal life today amid her involvement in the turbulent trial.

Family life

Cassie tied the knot to personal trainer Alex in August 2019 with a romantic ceremony in Malibu, California. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Frankie, in December 2019, and their second daughter, Sunny, in March 2021.

Cassie Ventura with husband Alex Fine

The singer often gushes over her husband on social media and posted a special tribute to him on his birthday in March. "There aren’t words to describe how grateful I am that I get to do this life with you! The laughter and pure joy that I get to experience with you is beyond any of my dreams and manifestations. You’ve taken care of me and my heart like no other," she penned.

Career

© Getty Images Cassie is known for her hit debut album

Cassie rose to fame in 2006 with her hit debut album, which featured the iconic tracks "Me & U" and "Long Way 2 Go". The star made her acting feature in Step Up 2: The Streets before she went on to perform in The Perfect Match. Cassie is also a successful model and has shot for brands such as BLONDS and SKIMS.

Relationship with Diddy

© Getty Images Sean Diddy Combs and Cassie Ventura

The former couple met in 2005 when Cassie was just 19-years-old and the rapper was 39-years-old. The pair were in a relationship from 2007 until 2018 during which Cassie released her eponymous album under Diddy's label, Bad Boy Records.

Cassie and Diddy made their relationship public in 2012 when they attended Kanye West's Paris Fashion Week Show together. In 2014, the couple were fuelled with engagement whispers after Cassie was spotted wearing a diamond ring.