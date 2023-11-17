Who is Cassie Ventura and her husband amid shocking claims against Sean Diddy Combs?

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is currently embroiled in a shocking lawsuit which has been filed against him by his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.

The rapper and music mogul is being accused of sexual assault and abuse including rape and sex trafficking. His legal team have strongly denied the claims calling them "offensive and outrageous".

But who is Cassie Ventura and is she married? Here is everything we know about her.

Who is Cassie Ventura?

Cassie is a 30-year-old American singer/songwriter best known for her top-10 hit single "Me & U".

She signed to Sean Combs label 'Bad Boy' in 2006 and was popular for her music which was a blend of R&B and pop. Cassie's legal name is Cassandra Ventura.

© Getty Images Cassie signed with Sean's label in 2006

When did Cassie date Sean Combs?

They first met in 2005 but didn't start dating until two years later once Sean had called time on his romance with the late Kim Porter.

They didn't confirm their couple status until 2012. They had a rocky romance with many ups and downs over the years, but he insisted they had a solid future in an interview with The Breakfast Club in 2018.

© Getty Images Cassie and Sean, the year they broke up

"I love children. I’m trying to get 10," he confessed. "Whatever is supposed to happen in the future is going to happen, but that’s something that I want. I would only have it with my girl [Cassie], of course."

That same year, Diddy and Cassie 2018 officially split up. "They are indeed no longer together and haven’t been for months," Cassie’s rep said in a statement released to LoveBScott.

Is Cassie Ventura married?

One year after her long-time romance with her ex ended, Cassie moved on with her personal trainer, Alex Fine - who Sean had originally hired to work with her.

They announced they were expecting a child together in 2019 and Sean publicly congratulated them. "Congratulations @Cassie and Alex," he wrote alongside a photo of the pair on Instagram, before adding: "I wish you all nothing but love and happiness. God bless."

Cassie and Alex didn't wait long to tie the knot and became husband and wife in September 2019. They're still together and now have two daughters, Frankie and Sunny.

Cassie's statement about P Diddy

Cassie has made several frightening claims against her ex and in her statement released to The New York Times she reveals why she's speaking out now. "After years in silence and darkness I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships."

© Getty Images Sean Combes has denied the claims against him

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' statement of denial

Sean's lawyer, Ben Brafman, issued a statement to the outlet that read: "Mr. Combs vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations. For the past six months, Mr. Combs has been subjected to Ms. Ventura’s persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail."

He continued: "Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs’s reputation and seeking a payday.”