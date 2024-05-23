Cassie breaks silence on resurfaced Sean "Diddy" Combs video: 'Domestic Violence is THE issue'

Following the release of video footage that captured Sean "Diddy" Combs allegedly attacking former girlfriend Cassie, and a subsequent outpouring of support for her, she has spoken out.

The singer, who was with the disgraced music mogul for close to ten years, took to Instagram to share a statement addressing her experience with domestic violence, some days after her ex-boyfriend's own apology.

"Thank you for all of the love and support from my family, friends, strangers, and those who I have yet to meet," she started, adding: "The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning."

"Domestic Violence is THE issue," she declared, before recalling: "It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, l am better today, but l will always be recovering from my past."

Further expressing her appreciation, Cassie, 37, continued: "Thank you to everyone that has taken the time to take this matter seriously."

She also emphasized: "My only ask is that EVERYONE open your heart to believing victims the first time. It takes a lot of heart to tell the truth out of a situation that you were powerless in."

"I offer my hand to those that are still living in fear. Reach out to your people, don't cut them off. No one should carry this weight alone. The healing journey is never ending, but this support means everything to me. Thank you," she concluded, and signed: "Love always, Cassie."

Though amid the various assault allegations against him and the active Homeland Security investigation over alleged human trafficking, Diddy, 54, has maintained his innocence, in a Sunday apology video on Instagram, he admitted: "My behavior on that video is inexcusable."

© Getty Cassie and Diddy broke up in 2018

"It's so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that," he said, adding: "I was [expletive] up — I mean, I hit rock bottom — but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I'm disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it. I'm disgusted now."

He concluded: "I went and I sought professional help. I've been going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I'm so sorry, but I'm committed to being a better man each and every day. I'm not asking for forgiveness. I am truly sorry."

© Instagram Cassie has been married to husband Alex Fine since 2019

The video, released by CNN, is hotel surveillance of Cassie running to an elevator, before Diddy, wearing only a towel around his waist, comes up to her, drags her down the corridor and to the floor, and kicks her several times.

Cassie had previously filed a lawsuit against Diddy in 2023, accusing him of rape, sex trafficking, abuse, and more, however it was quietly settled a day later.